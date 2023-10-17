Children's Hospital Colorado Jr. Reporter: Blake interviews WR Brandon Johnson

Blake: What's your favorite moment from your career?

Brandon: Scoring my first touchdown and like everybody was there. My whole family was there and they got to see it. I got to give them the game ball and it was awesome!

Blake: Outside of football, what sport would you be the best at?

Brandon: Basketball hands down, for sure.

Blake: What's your biggest fear and how do you overcome it?

Brandon: My biggest fear… generally speaking, probably just messing up and I get over that by just knowing who I belong to like I'm God's child. Like God's the only person who can judge me, you know?

Blake: What is your favorite city in the whole world?

Brandon: Favorite city in the whole world is Fort Lauderdale, Florida. That's where I'm from. Favorite city ever.

Blake: What's your favorite candy?

Brandon: Favorite candy … I'm gonna give you two parts to this. So like if I go to the gas station and I get a little candy, my first thing I'm gonna pick up is a Twix, king size. But I really love… I'm a huge cookie donut honeybun kinda guy. So like, I like Crumbl cookies, honey buns and things like that.

Blake: Does pineapple belong on pizza?

Brandon: I'm open to all foods honestly so I'm not gonna say it doesn't belong, but it definitely is kinda taboo, so yeah…

Blake: Is your favorite number 89?

Brandon: Nah.

Blake: What's your favorite number?