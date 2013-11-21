Chiefs' Game Most Watched Game of Week 11

**

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – When the Broncos knocked off the undefeated Chiefs Sunday night in primetime there were 77,076 people watching at Sports Authority Field at Mile High and 26.9 million people were watching on television making it the most watched television show of the weekend.

That television audience also made the Broncos-Chiefs game the most-watched primetime show of the fall TV season. The San Francisco-New Orleans game came in second place in the ratings this weekend.

Since Labor Day, NFL games rank as the 22 most-watched TV shows – occupying 17 more spots on that list than they did at this time last season. Of those 22 games, eight of them are Broncos games and four of the top five most-watched NFL games this season are Broncos' games.

The Broncos' last-second victory in Dallas had the largest TV audience of any Broncos' game and the second-largest TV audience of any game this season with 28.3 million viewers. The win against the Chiefs ranks fourth on the list of most-watched NFL games this season.

This weekend continued the streak of NFL games being the most watched program on television each week since the start of the regular season.

The Broncos play in primetime again this weekend in a matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.