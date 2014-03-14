Celebrating Saccomano

DENVER -- **Friday night at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, hundreds gathered to celebrate the 36-year career of one of the most well-respected Broncos in history.

Jim Saccomano, who held six job titles in his career with the club ranging from assistant director of public relations to vice president of corporate communications, was the guest of honor.

"Funny that the Broncos felt it worthwhile to honor me for my 36 years with the team," Saccomano said. "I can tell you that the honor has been mine."

The event was held in the United Club Level of the Broncos' home stadium -- incidentally, not too far from the recently renamed Jim Saccomano Press Box.

Dave Logan, 850 KOA's voice of the Broncos, emceed the ceremony.

Broncos President Joe Ellis had kind words for Saccomano, a staple of the team's public relations department for a tenure that spanned five decades.

"One constant that has stayed with us is Jim Saccomano," Ellis said. "And he's played an instrumental role."

"On behalf of (Owner and CEO) Mr. (Pat) Bowlen and our entire organization, I want to thank you and tell you how much we appreciate your 36 years of tremendous service."

A tribute video was shown, as were pre-recorded messages from ESPN's Adam Schefter -- who worked closely with Saccomano when he was a beat writer with the Denver Post -- and friend Harvey Greene, who recently transitioned to vice president of historical affairs for the Miami Dolphins.

Close friend Gary Wright, now a senior vice president with the Seattle Sounders, spoke about his relationship with Saccomano and what the long-time public relations pro has meant to the league.

"I've known him since the beginning when he started with the Broncos, and he is absolutely the same humble person he was then," Wright said. "Ownership groups change, presidents change, general managers change, head coaches change, even quarterbacks sometimes come and go. But the one constant through all the years is Jim Saccomano. And he has been there not for himself, but to help and make everyone else better."

"There is no better ambassador of the NFL."

The longest-tenured pro sports administrator in Colorado history, Saccomano is transitioning into a consulting role with the Broncos post-retirement.

After 876 Broncos games witnessed in person, 727 players who suited up for the team under his tenure, 27 Super Bowls worked and four Broncos books published, Saccomano's celebration was a well-deserved culmination of 36 years of hard work.