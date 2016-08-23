CBS sets announcers for Broncos games in Weeks 2-4

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --The Broncos will see a network's top broadcast team for their first two regular-season games.
CBS announced its broadcast assignments for Weeks 1-4 on Tuesday, confirming that it will send its No. 1 crew of Jim Nantz, Phil Simms and Tracy Wolfson to Denver for the Broncos' Week 2 clash with the Indianapolis Colts. This will be the 33rd Broncos game Nantz and Simms have called since 2011.
The network's No. 2 team of Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts and sideline reporter Evan Washburn will be at the microphones the Week 3 game at Cincinnati. The Week 4 game at Tampa Bay will be called by Spero Dedes and Solomon Wilcots.
The Thursday night Week 1 opener will air on NBC and be broadcast by its Sunday Night Football crew of Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Michele Tafoya.
Since Week 15 of the 2011 season, the Broncos have received a network's top announcing crew for 54 of 77 games, including postseason.