CBS sets announcers for Broncos games in Weeks 2-4

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --The Broncos will see a network's top broadcast team for their first two regular-season games.

CBS announced its broadcast assignments for Weeks 1-4 on Tuesday, confirming that it will send its No. 1 crew of Jim Nantz, Phil Simms and Tracy Wolfson to Denver for the Broncos' Week 2 clash with the Indianapolis Colts. This will be the 33rd Broncos game Nantz and Simms have called since 2011.

The network's No. 2 team of Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts and sideline reporter Evan Washburn will be at the microphones the Week 3 game at Cincinnati. The Week 4 game at Tampa Bay will be called by Spero Dedes and Solomon Wilcots.

The Thursday night Week 1 opener will air on NBC and be broadcast by its Sunday Night Football crew of Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Michele Tafoya.