Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

CB Damarri Mathis inactive for Broncos' season finale vs. Chargers

Jan 08, 2023 at 12:54 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230108_Mathis

DENVER — The Broncos will be without rookie starting cornerback Damarri Mathis for their season finale against the Chargers.

Mathis was among the Broncos' inactives for the Week 18 contest. He was listed as questionable after being limited in practice late in the week with a concussion.

The rookie, who made 11 starts this season, became a reliable option opposite Pat Surtain II after he was thrust into the lineup against the Chargers in Week 6.

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton, tackle Calvin Anderson and defensive tackle D.J. Jones were previously ruled out.

Outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo was also ruled inactive after being listed as questionable.

Tight ends Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson and offensive lineman Billy Turner were also listed as questionable, but they are active for Sunday's game.

For a complete look at the Broncos' inactives, see below:

Inactives_Chargers

Related Content

news

DT D.J. Jones, OLB Baron Browning inactive for matchup with Chiefs

WR Jerry Jeudy is active for Sunday's game after being listed as questionable.

news

WR Courtland Sutton, OLB Randy Gregory among Broncos active for Week 16 matchup with Rams

Sutton has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in the first half of a Week 13 game in Baltimore.

news

Dalton Risner, D.J. Jones among Broncos active for matchup with Cardinals

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory and offensive lineman Billy Turner are officially active for the game, as well.

news

Dalton Risner inactive, D.J. Jones active for Week 14 matchup with Chiefs

Cornerback K'Waun Williams will return to the field for the first time since Week 10 vs. Tennessee.

news

Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton active for Broncos' matchup with Ravens

Jeudy suffered an ankle injury on the first offensive snap of Denver's Week 10 loss to the Titans.

news

FB/TE Andrew Beck, OLB Jake Martin active for Broncos' Week 12 matchup with Panthers

The Broncos announced their seven inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff.

news

Baron Browning, Kendall Hinton among Broncos active for Week 11 matchup with Raiders

All five of the Broncos who were listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders are active for the contest.

news

Justin Simmons inactive for Broncos' Week 10 matchup vs. Titans

Simmons was listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game.

news

P.J. Locke active for Broncos' Week 8 game vs. Jaguars

Locke was added to the injury report on Saturday with a hamstring injury.

news

DeShawn Williams, Quinn Meinerz, D.J. Jones active for Broncos' Week 7 game vs. Jets

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell was the lone player to be listed as questionable who will not play on Sunday.

news

Quinn Meinerz among Broncos active for 'Monday Night Football' vs. Chargers

Meinerz has not played since the Broncos' Week 1 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Advertising