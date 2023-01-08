CB Damarri Mathis inactive for Broncos' season finale vs. Chargers

DENVER — The Broncos will be without rookie starting cornerback Damarri Mathis for their season finale against the Chargers.

Mathis was among the Broncos' inactives for the Week 18 contest. He was listed as questionable after being limited in practice late in the week with a concussion.

The rookie, who made 11 starts this season, became a reliable option opposite Pat Surtain II after he was thrust into the lineup against the Chargers in Week 6.

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton, tackle Calvin Anderson and defensive tackle D.J. Jones were previously ruled out.

Outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo was also ruled inactive after being listed as questionable.

Tight ends Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson and offensive lineman Billy Turner were also listed as questionable, but they are active for Sunday's game.