Catching up with legendary NFL executive Gil Brandt

AD: When you ranked the top quarterbacks of all-time, you had two Broncos in the top five, with John and Peyton Manning. What about those guys stood out to you as you were putting that list together?

GB: "Peyton's kind of another guy I've known since he's been a little boy, because of his father. It's highly unusual that you have two such great quarterbacks in one place. I wouldn't be a bit surprised if someday when they establish a list — and I don't know how you can do it — of the top 15 quarterbacks of all time, that those two will be in it. What Peyton brought to this team on the field and off the field is something special. John is something special, and I think he made a great pickup in Case Keenum.

"I think Case Keenum is a guy that you go back to his high school days, and he won a state championship at Abilene's Wylie High School because he brought the team from behind to win in the last 30 seconds of the game. Every place he's gone, he's been pretty successful. He went to the Rams, and they really were 6-2, and for some reason they changed quarterbacks. I don't know why. Incidentally, he’s coming out with a new book. And it’s going to be very good. I think they made a great pickup in Case Keenum.

"And I think some of the coaching changes [will help]. I really like [Offensive Line – Guards/Centers Coach Sean] Kugler. I think he'll help them a lot. Not that they didn't have a good coach there, but they'll have two there. And sometimes I think this league's competitive balance is so good that you've got to be sure you have the best coaches."

AD: With Keenum and with some of the rookies standing out, where do you see this team fitting into the AFC West this year?