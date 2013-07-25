Denver Broncos | News

Camp Journal: Montee Ball on Day 1

Jul 25, 2013 at 08:52 AM

Hey fans, Montee Ball here. I really appreciate all the support you guys have been giving us thus far. I'm really blessed to be a Bronco right now, and we've got some work to do.

With it being the first day of training camp, I kind of shocked myself today -- I wasn't that nervous. I think I had a great talk with myself last night. I just told myself, "No matter what, it's football." It's something that I've been doing since I was 8 years old. Obviously it's a different level, but just approach it like it's football, just play faster and do what you do.

I think I had a good practice today. Minor mistakes here and there that I'm looking forward to correcting in our walkthrough that we're about to have.

Seeing how many fans came out today, I loved that. Don't get me wrong, I most definitely have fun doing what I'm doing, but it brings a lot more enjoyment to the sport, especially for practice. You kind of want to show the fans how much you excelled up to this point and how much they've got to look forward to.

Because we appreciate everything that you do for us. Looking forward to checking in with you from time to time during camp.

