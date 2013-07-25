Camp Journal: Montee Ball on Day 1

With it being the first day of training camp, I kind of shocked myself today -- I wasn't that nervous. I think I had a great talk with myself last night. I just told myself, "No matter what, it's football." It's something that I've been doing since I was 8 years old. Obviously it's a different level, but just approach it like it's football, just play faster and do what you do.

I think I had a good practice today. Minor mistakes here and there that I'm looking forward to correcting in our walkthrough that we're about to have.

Seeing how many fans came out today, I loved that. Don't get me wrong, I most definitely have fun doing what I'm doing, but it brings a lot more enjoyment to the sport, especially for practice. You kind of want to show the fans how much you excelled up to this point and how much they've got to look forward to.