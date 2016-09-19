C.J. Anderson is looking ahead to potential as first-tier back

For Anderson, who transferred from junior college to the University of California before signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent, the touchdown – and the corresponding SportsCenter highlight -- wasn't about proving himself to anyone other than himself.

"I knew I emerged into the player I wanted to be," said Anderson of the play. "I knew what I could put out, so I was happy about that, and now it's just about being consistent."

He wasn't at that point coming out of Cal, where he racked up 14 touchdowns and nearly 1,500 all-purpose yards in two seasons after enrolling as a junior.

He wasn't there when general managers passed him up time and time again during the 2013 draft. Twenty-five times, a running back was chosen. Twenty-five times, Anderson's name wasn't called. He remembers that.

Only four of those backs are now starters: Eddie Lacy, Latavius Murray, Christine Michael and Le'Veon Bell. Anderson knows that, too. He still finished the 2015 season with more touchdowns than Lacy, Michael and Bell (who missed most of the season due to injury).

"I don't wish bad on any other back drafted ahead of me," Anderson said. "It's just a motivation factor for me. It has nothing to do with them. … I said when I came out, I blamed it on myself. I didn't do enough in college to get drafted. They did. So I'm just doing enough now to keep myself in the league."

Entering his first year as the full-time starter, Anderson looks like he's ready to more than just stick around in the NFL. Instead, he seems ready to prove he belongs not just near the top of his own draft class, but among the best running backs in the NFL.