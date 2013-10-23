Denver Broncos | News

Bryan Davey Named HS Coach of the Week

Oct 23, 2013 at 07:20 AM
DenverBroncos.com
coachoftheweekgraphic.jpg

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos named Bryan Davey of Mountain Range High School as their NFL High School Coach of the Week presented by the Colorado National Guard.

Mountain Range running back Gabe Gillespie's game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion run in the fourth quarter sealed the 22-16 road win for the Mustangs over the Rocky Mountain Lobos. Gillespie finished the night with 157 rushing yards, and the win put Mountain Range atop the Front Range League standings. With one regular-season game remaining, Mountain Range could win its first league title in school history with a victory this week. "Our kids are into it," Davey said. "We've had some minor ups and downs, but they've persevered. Our kids are great kids, hard-nosed and tough-minded."

Davey, 33, is a native of Fort Collins, Colo. He grew up in Steamboat Springs, Colo., and graduated from Steamboat Springs High School in 1998 where he played wide receiver and defensive back. Davey attended Hastings College in Hastings, Neb., for a year before transferring to the University of Northern Colorado where he earned a degree in science. Davey continued his education through the University of Phoenix, obtaining a master's degree in administration in 2007. Davey currently teaches science at Mountain Range High School.

The Denver Broncos will recognize 10 High School Coach of the Week honorees during the regular season, as well as a Coach of the Year at the end of the season. The program is presented by the Colorado National Guard with a selection committee led by The Denver Post's Neil Devlin. The committee also includes Ring of Fame member Billy Thompson and 850 KOA's Andy Lindahl.

Each weekly winner will receive a $2,000 donation from the NFL Foundation and the Colorado National Guard to be used by the school's football program. Additionally, during the Broncos' home game on December 12th, the NFL/Denver Broncos High School Coach of the Year will be named and presented with a $4,000 donation to the respective school's football program.

Related Content

news

Late-game struggles send Broncos to overtime loss vs. Raiders

The Broncos stifled the opposing offense for much of the game, held a late lead and seemed poised to snap a division skid. And yet, they were still handed their seventh loss of the season as they lost their sixth-consecutive game to the Raiders.

news

#LVvsDEN live injury updates: DE Jonathan Harris and RB Chase Edmonds ruled out vs. Raiders

Additionally, defensive tackle D.J. Jones returned to the game after suffering a hand injury.

news

Baron Browning, Kendall Hinton among Broncos active for Week 11 matchup with Raiders

All five of the Broncos who were listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders are active for the contest.

news

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders on November 20, 2022.

Advertising