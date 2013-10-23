Bryan Davey Named HS Coach of the Week

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos named Bryan Davey of Mountain Range High School as their NFL High School Coach of the Week presented by the Colorado National Guard.

Mountain Range running back Gabe Gillespie's game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion run in the fourth quarter sealed the 22-16 road win for the Mustangs over the Rocky Mountain Lobos. Gillespie finished the night with 157 rushing yards, and the win put Mountain Range atop the Front Range League standings. With one regular-season game remaining, Mountain Range could win its first league title in school history with a victory this week. "Our kids are into it," Davey said. "We've had some minor ups and downs, but they've persevered. Our kids are great kids, hard-nosed and tough-minded."

Davey, 33, is a native of Fort Collins, Colo. He grew up in Steamboat Springs, Colo., and graduated from Steamboat Springs High School in 1998 where he played wide receiver and defensive back. Davey attended Hastings College in Hastings, Neb., for a year before transferring to the University of Northern Colorado where he earned a degree in science. Davey continued his education through the University of Phoenix, obtaining a master's degree in administration in 2007. Davey currently teaches science at Mountain Range High School.

The Denver Broncos will recognize 10 High School Coach of the Week honorees during the regular season, as well as a Coach of the Year at the end of the season. The program is presented by the Colorado National Guard with a selection committee led by The Denver Post's Neil Devlin. The committee also includes Ring of Fame member Billy Thompson and 850 KOA's Andy Lindahl.