BroncosCamp Observations: Rookie WR Jerry Jeudy turns heads in first training camp practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For months, we've heard about how wide receiver Jerry Jeudy could make an instant impact in the Broncos' offense.

On Friday, during Denver's first full-speed training camp practice, we got to see that impact firsthand.

In both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, Jeudy showed time and time again why the Broncos selected him the with the 15th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Working largely with the second-team offense against the second-team defense, Jeudy created consistent separation from his defender and showed sure hands. After the catch, Jeudy was able to quickly turn upfield and accelerate to gain more yards.

And while most of his catches didn't require him to make acrobatic grabs, he did show that ability as he reached up with two hands and then thrust his feet down near the sideline on a deep pass late in practice.

Though Jeudy has been on the field for just one full-speed practice, he impressed veteran safety Kareem Jackson.

"He has this unorthodox way of running routes," Jackson said. "We were kind of talking about it today. He can get in and out of his breaks better than anybody I've ever seen before. For him to be a rookie, his tempo on his routes, the way he can change pace, the way he sells things, it's very rare."

Jeudy will need to prove his talent against the first-team defense before the Broncos' season-opener against the Titans, but Friday was a solid start.

"Jerry's come in here and he's got good polish as a receiver … comparing him to other rookie receivers coming out of college," Head Coach Vic Fangio said. "He runs good routes, he's got good change of direction. Good hands. It's nice to see him make a couple plays today."

DEFENSE STANDS STRONG

Jeudy shined during his opportunities, but the Broncos' secondary was likely the most impressive group of the morning.

Bryce Callahan, rookie Michael Ojemudia and safety Trey Marshall all recorded interceptions during team drills.

Callahan, who was back on the field after missing all of 2019 with a foot injury, picked off Drew Lock when Courtland Sutton slipped on a route. Callahan also stayed stride for stride with Diontae Spencer to force an incompletion as Lock looked deep to the end zone.

"Callahan had a good day today in his first action back," Fangio said. "He actually did have one day of the earlier practice [before Friday]. I haven't watched the whole tape of practice, but he did make some plays out there today. It's good to see him out there moving around. His foot feels fine. He's confident and ready to go."

Ojemudia picked off second-string quarterback Jeff Driskel on the last play of practice, and Marshall made a heads-up play to record an interception after a Driskel pass caromed off KJ Hamler's hands.