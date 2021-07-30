BroncosCamp Observations: Quarterbacks go deep on Day 3

JEUDY CONTINUES TO IMPRESS

Jeudy was all over the field on Friday, as he caught at least four passes. Perhaps more importantly, Jeudy caught those four passes on just five targets. A year ago, Jeudy caught just 46 percent of his targets — a percentage impacted by off-target throws — and greater efficiency will be key for the Broncos' offense this season.

"He's a lot more polished and better and more prepared to play right now than he was last year," Fangio said. "He knows the game better. He's got a feel for what the NFL football is like, making the adjustment from college to pro. He had limited time to do that last year — no preseason games. He had an up-and-down rookie year; some great moments, some bad moments, but I think those have really helped shape him. He's had a really great offseason, and it's carried over to camp."

QUICK HITS

…. Bridgewater has had a superb completion percentage through the first three practices, but Fangio explained that high-percentage passes are only part of the equation.

"It's good," Fangio said. "There's a fine line there. Checkdowns are good, but you need more than checkdowns. We need the right mix of that."

…. Lock showed off his mobility on several occasions on Friday, as he may have picked up first downs — and on one occasion, a touchdown — with his legs. Lock picked up 13 first downs with his legs last season, so that's not a new part of his game.

…. Ronald Darby showed his ability on Friday as he stayed stride for stride with Jeudy on a deep route and broke up a pass in the end zone.

"He ran a great route," Darby said after practice. "He sold it really well, and I just made a play on the ball. He had me on one earlier. It's tough checking him, but that's what you need out here. You don't want everything to be easy. I love going up against him and [No.] 14 [WR Courtland Sutton]."

…. Center Lloyd Cushenberry III showed off his physicality on Friday, as he powerfully finished a block against linebacker Alexander Johnson at the second level of the defense.

"That's football right there," guard Dalton Risner said. "That's football. You've got to practice, and of course you want to stay up. Our main priority is taking care of each other on the football field. But at the same time, we're trying to get better. [The] D-line does that to us as well, linebackers do that to us as well. That was one of the plays where Lloyd did his job, and he got A.J. [Johnson]."

…. With Kareem Jackson enjoying a vet day, safety P.J. Locke got some good run. The 24-year-old Texas product appeared in 15 games for the Broncos last season as a special teams contributor.

…. Melvin Gordon III showed good burst and vision on several runs out of the backfield.

… Outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu made a nice play late in practice as he tracked the ball and made a sizable tackle for loss.