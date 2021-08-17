BroncosCamp Observations: Broncos continue to emphasize situational work as training camp continues

QUICK HITS

.... Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper made a strong pass-rush move in an 11-on-11 play, as he went right by the offensive tackle and would have recorded a sack under game conditions.

"He was a good player at Ohio State," Fangio said. "He played hard, he played tough. You can tell he has a passion for the game. He's a guy that's very coachable and he's fulfilled that so far. He had to overcome missing the entire offseason. We like where he's at right now."

.... One of Lock's best throws may have been during an early 11-on-11 session. From the pocket, Lock rifled a throw into a small window and completed the ball to Trinity Benson for a decent gain. The pass somehow got by rookie safety Caden Sterns, who was in tight coverage, and stuck to Benson's pads.

.... Following a practice in which the Broncos' offense had several drops, Fangio said the team's operation needed to be a little crisper.

"We have to focus," Fangio said. "We come back and get ready to do a normal training camp-type practice. We have to get locked in better. We have to catch the ball; we have to throw it better — all that."

.... In addition to his catch in one-on-one action, Okwuegbunam made at least four catches during seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 work.

His deepest play of the day came on a deep corner route to the sideline, as he caught a pass 20 yards down the field and got his feet in bounds to make the play.

The Broncos could soon see the second-year player return to game action after he was held out against the Vikings.

"I think he's close," Fangio said. "I mean, he's done great with his rehab. I think he could have played last week, but we'll consult with the medical people and him. We definitely want to get him playing before the first game."

.... Chubb showed off his Pro Bowl talent on one 11-on-11 play, as he looped inside and pushed the guard several yards into the backfield. Chubb then chased the quarterback from the pocket and may have had a sack under game conditions. Earlier in the day, Chubb may have had a strip-sack on another impressive rush.

.... With Melvin Gordon III not participating in 11-on-11 work, rookie Javonte Williams continued to flash. He had several impressive runs, including a couple that would have gone for substantial gains. In his first game action last week, Williams carried for 24 yards on his first two carries. He also bounced off a defender for a touchdown, but it was called back due to holding.

.... After working at guard in the early stages of the Broncos' game in Minnesota, third-round pick Quinn Meinerz again took snaps at the position during Tuesday's practice.