BroncosCamp Observations: Bridgewater-to-Jeudy connection stands out in first joint practice vs. Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. — A week ago, the Broncos' offense faced a difficult end-of-game scenario.

The group trailed by a touchdown with just over two minutes to play. Armed with two timeouts, the unit needed to march 75 yards for a score.

On that day, both Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock came up just short. Both players were picked off late in the drive, and the offense fell short of its goal.

"That's a doable situation," Head Coach Vic Fangio said. "We have to go do it."

On Wednesday, during the Broncos' first joint practice against the Minnesota Vikings, the unit took a step toward mastering the scenario.

Working with the first-team offense against the Vikings' starting defense in a move-the-ball scenario, Bridgewater guided the Broncos on a quick three-play scoring drive that appeared to span 80 yards. Bridgewater started the drive with a quick strike to Courtland Sutton and then hit Noah Fant on an intermediate route.

Then, he and the Broncos made their move.

Bridgewater found Jerry Jeudy on a slant about 20 yards downfield, and the impressive second-year receiver did the rest. Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland tried to undercut the route, but the ball got to Jeudy, and he took off down the middle of the field for about a 50-yard touchdown. Jeudy then somersaulted into the end zone for good measure.

"He just did a good job of understanding the coverage," Bridgewater said. "We ran a play where I just had to read the safety, what the safety did. I was able to hold the safety a little bit with my eyes and Jerry did the rest. You throw it in a tight window, Jerry makes the catch and he goes down and five seconds later, he's rolling in the end zone like it's a fire drill, like he's on fire. … He's having fun. That's just some of the glimpses and some of the flashes that you see in this offense."

In the blink of an eye, the Broncos had — presumably — won the game.

The next group started its own drive well, as Drew Lock found Austin Fort for an opening completion. The ensuing throw, though, was into traffic and was knocked into the air. Minnesota's Xavier Woods snagged the ball and ended the second unit's chance.

"There's a lot to take from it today," Lock said. "I'm anxiously ready to get back, watch this film. There's a lot of things that I could've done better today — some good things that I did today, some good things that we all did today, some bad things we all did. I think that's the benefit of coming to these things. Not as much time as you would normally put in a game week, going into a Sunday, coming in here and practicing against them. So there's some wild looks that we saw and will be able to go back and learn from. But it was good, it was good — that's what you come here for."

The Broncos' first-team defense handled its own end-of-game scenario quite well. The unit didn't record a takeaway, but the Broncos forced Kirk Cousins to throw several incompletions and forced the Vikings' offense off the field.

Of course, the move-the-ball scenario was just one of more than a dozen periods in practice. Bridgewater also tossed a touchdown pass during a red-zone seven-on-seven period on a seam route to KJ Hamler, and he threw just two incompletions during team-period drills.

Lock wasn't quite as accurate, but he started the day with a long throw down the right sideline to Courtland Sutton, who hauled it in over a couple of defenders and got both feet in bounds. Lock also had a 15-yard completion to Jeudy and a red-zone touchdown pass to Noah Fant (though he may have been sacked under game conditions).

Both quarterbacks will have another practice to work through different scenarios, and then they'll turn ahead to the preseason game on Saturday.

Lock will start the contest, and his goals for his snaps are simple.

"Just take care of the football, progress down the field, score some touchdowns, but the main thing for me is going to be taking care of the football," Lock said. "Showing that I can make the right decision with the ball, keep the offense on the field. We've got enough guys on our team, on our offense — enough talent — that as long as we're staying on the field, good things are going to happen."

Bridgewater, meanwhile, will also look to make the best of his snaps with the second unit.