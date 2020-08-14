Denver Broncos | News

#BroncosCamp

Presented by

#BroncosCamp Injury Report: Austin Fort to 'miss some time' with knee injury

Aug 14, 2020 at 12:27 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

FortSite

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos tight end Austin Fort will miss at least the next two weeks with a knee injury, Head Coach Vic Fangio said Friday.

"Austin tweaked his knee in one of the earlier workouts, and he's going to miss some time," Fangio said following the team's first training camp practice. "Now, exactly how long, I'm not sure. You won't see him out there in the next couple weeks at least."

The second-year tight end missed all of the 2019 season after tearing his ACL in the Broncos' second preseason game against the Seahawks. Fort was impressive in the early part of training camp in 2019 and caught three passes for 28 yards in limited preseason action.

The remaining players on the Broncos' active roster all participated in Friday's full-speed, non-padded practice.

Andrew Beck, who does not count against the team's active roster as he remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, spent time during practice on a side field.

"He's doing fine," Fangio said of Beck. "We're following all the protocols with his COVID test when he was positive on the initial testing. He's back in the building, back in the facility. [He's] not ready to work yet, but I think he's progressing good. We're following all the rules there as it pertains to that."

The Broncos will have an off day on Saturday before returning to the field Sunday.

Related Content

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: OLB Nik Bonitto finding stride as preseason debut approaches

The Broncos' second-round pick enjoyed perhaps his best practice since joining the team, as he could have recorded as many as four sacks in game conditions against the Cowboys during Thursday's joint practice.

news

As vote approaches for Senior finalists, Randy Gradishar feels 'real possibility' of election into Hall of Fame

"This is the first year in a long time that I've felt there's a real possibility of possibly getting in the Hall of Fame," Gradishar said Tuesday.

news

Broncos Camp Observations: Denver's offense thrives, defense holds strong in joint practice with Cowboys

"We were just so locked in," Russell Wilson said of Thursday's practice.

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: Broncos players 'fired up' after team meeting with Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group

After Day 13 of training camp, Broncos players discussed their impressions of the new ownership group and what they hope to see from Thursday's joint practice with the Cowboys.

news

Injury Report: Melvin Gordon III withheld from Wednesday practice as Broncos 'just taking care of his foot'

"We want to make sure [Gordon's] primed and ready for the season," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Broncos release initial unofficial 2022 depth chart

Position battles exist on Denver's roster — and the Broncos' unofficial depth chart reflects what observers have seen at practice at those spots over the last several weeks.

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: Calvin Anderson praises Russell Wilson's leadership, discusses strategy for protecting him

Tackle Calvin Anderson is taking advantage of his opportunities to get snaps with the starting offensive line, and he credits Wilson for his improvement.

news

Injury Report: Courtland Sutton dealing with 'little' shoulder issue, Ronald Darby 'day to day' with chest contusion

"[Courtland Sutton's] got a little shoulder thing we're just working through," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: DC Ejiro Evero approaches first game as play caller

The Broncos' first preseason game is just days away, and the matchup with the Cowboys may be just as important for Denver's coaching staff as it is for players looking to make an impression.

news

'She's my purpose': After the birth of his daughter, D.J. Jones returns to training camp with a new mindset

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones welcomed his first child on Thursday, and he looks to bring that dad strength to the field.

news

Broncos Camp Observations: Russell Wilson and Denver's offense continue to find success taking downfield shots

"We are always looking for those explosive plays," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of throwing the ball deep.

news

Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams, DT D.J. Jones among Broncos to return to practice

Advertising