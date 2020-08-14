BroncosCamp Injury Report: Austin Fort to 'miss some time' with knee injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos tight end Austin Fort will miss at least the next two weeks with a knee injury, Head Coach Vic Fangio said Friday.

"Austin tweaked his knee in one of the earlier workouts, and he's going to miss some time," Fangio said following the team's first training camp practice. "Now, exactly how long, I'm not sure. You won't see him out there in the next couple weeks at least."

The second-year tight end missed all of the 2019 season after tearing his ACL in the Broncos' second preseason game against the Seahawks. Fort was impressive in the early part of training camp in 2019 and caught three passes for 28 yards in limited preseason action.

The remaining players on the Broncos' active roster all participated in Friday's full-speed, non-padded practice.

Andrew Beck, who does not count against the team's active roster as he remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, spent time during practice on a side field.

"He's doing fine," Fangio said of Beck. "We're following all the protocols with his COVID test when he was positive on the initial testing. He's back in the building, back in the facility. [He's] not ready to work yet, but I think he's progressing good. We're following all the rules there as it pertains to that."