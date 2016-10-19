Denver Broncos | News

Broncos will wear blue jerseys against Texans

Oct 19, 2016 at 03:35 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --It will be Blue Monday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High when the Houston Texans arrive.

The Broncos will break out their alternate uniforms of blue jerseys and will pair them with white pants.

Since making the blue jerseys the alternates in their uniform set, the Broncos are 4-1 when wearing them, including 3-1 when pairing the blue jerseys with blue pants.

The Broncos have paired blue jerseys with white pants once in that time, defeating the Green Bay Packers 29-10 in 2015. The Broncos wore the blue-on-white look for that game as part of a weekend honoring the 1997 team that won Super Bowl XXXII while wearing blue-on-white.

Prior to last year, the blue-on-white look was the primary home uniform from 1997-2011.

The Broncos are 69-27 all-time at home when wearing blue jerseys with white pants, including a 5-1 mark in the postseason. Including road and neutral-site games, the Broncos are 75-31 in blue-on-white.

Editor's note:An earlier version of this story said the team would wear blue pants. We regret the error.

