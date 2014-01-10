Denver Broncos | News

Broncos vs. Chargers Viewing Info

Jan 10, 2014 at 03:16 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --The Denver Broncos will host the San Diego Chargers in an AFC Divisional Round matchup this Sunday. Please see below for complete broadcast information:

Kickoff2:40 p.m. MST, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High

TelevisionCBS (play-by-play: Jim Nantz; color commentary: Phil Simms; sideline reporter: Tracy Wolfson)

RadioNational English - WestwoodOne Sports (play-by-play: Kevin Harlan; color commentary: Dan Fouts; sideline reporter: Tim Ryan)
National Spanish - Univision Radio Network (play-by-play: Raul Striker; color commentary: Joaquin Duro)
Local English -KOA 850 AM/The Fox 103.5 FM (play-by-play: Dave Logan; color commentary: Ed McCaffrey; sideline reporter: Andy Lindahl)
Local Spanish -KMXA 1090 AM/KJMN 92.1 FM (play-by-play: Louis Canela; color commentary: Rafael Medina; color commentary: Javier Olivas)
Sirius XM Satellite Radio -SIRI 86 (Internet 809)

Internet

CBSSports.com will stream the game live online
NFL GamePass offers live streams for international subscribers
NFL Rewind allows high definition, on-demand replays of the game with all-22 coaches film
DirecTV Sunday Ticket subscribers can watch the game on a computer, tablet and/or phone
DenverBroncos.com Live Chat and Gamecenter allows Broncos fans to chat live and follow the play-by-play wherever they are located.

Mobile

Follow the play-by-play with the Denver Broncos mobile app.

