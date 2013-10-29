Broncos Up for Never Say Never Award

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Entering the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Redskins, the Broncos trailed 21-14.

Quarterback Peyton Manning threw three fourth-quarter touchdowns and orchestrated the 50th game-winning drive coming in the fourth-quarter or overtime of his career to earn a nomination for the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week.

We were down 21-7, we put our defense in a really tough spot with two turnovers back-to-back," Manning said after the game. "The defense played great the entire game. We gave them an easy 14 points there. I thought that was critical to answer. I knew we couldn't get it all in one play, Washington was trying to make us go the distance.

"We had four possessions in the first half, all of them were 80-plus, some of them even 90-plus yard drives if we had scored. So we knew at halftime we were going to have to go the long haul. And we did."

The Moment of the Week is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford was also nominated for his sneak play that caught the Cowboys defense off guard and gave the Lions a last-minute comeback win.

Seattle safety Earl Thomas rounds out the group of nominees as he was a crucial part of the Seahawks' goal-line stand that preserved the win Monday night in St. Louis.

The Broncos won the award in Week 5 for the team's 51-48 win in Dallas.