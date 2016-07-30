Broncos Training Camp Takeaways: Day 3

1. THIS IS KAYVON WEBSTER'S MOMENT.

It could have happened earlier for the four-year veteran -- even as far back as December 2013, when injuries forced him into extensive work in a Week 15 game against San Diego. But he suffered a thumb injury that night, which robbed him of an opportunity to build off of a trial by fire against Philip Rivers and his willingness to throw to Keenan Allen despite Webster's tight coverage.

In the following offseason, the Broncos signed free-agent Aqib Talib and used a first-round pick on Bradley Roby. Webster's opportunities grew sparse. But now after two more years spent mostly on special teams with intermittent use on defense, Webster has his shot at extensive work, working as the No. 3 cornerback while Talib recovers from a gunshot wound on the non-football injury list.

Adding to the gravity of the moment for Webster is the fact that his contract expires after the season. If he is to earn a more extensive role now and for the future, this is the moment he must seize. But he said he doesn't feel any extra pressure.

"This is an opportunity, really. There's not really pressure," he said. "It's still football at the end of the day. I can't pressure myself any more than it has been [on me]. We've got a goal that we're trying to reach, and every day we're trying to have an excellent practice."

Webster was targeted frequently the first two days, but responded to the challenge, and then capped it by breaking up two deep passes during Saturday's work while staying step for step with the receivers he faced.

Most impressive was his work against Emmanuel Sanders, who could not shake Webster as he ran a go route up the left sideline. Webster was in perfect position to raise his arm and break up the pass from Trevor Siemian.

"He broke the team down and practiced his tail off," Head Coach Gary Kubiak said. "He's a great example today for the football team. He really has been. He played down the stretch last year in the playoffs. He's a big player for us. He's come back really focused on what he's doing."