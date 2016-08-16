Broncos Training Camp Takeaways: Day 20

ZAIRE ANDERSON, WREAKING HAVOC**

Even on a day when the pace was throttled back, the young linebacker was in the right place at the right time, filling holes and getting in position to stop runs. This is what he's done throughout training camp, and also in the preseason opener at Chicago.

Kubiak said that he had a conversation with Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips during Tuesday's practice about Anderson's palpable progress in establishing a role for himself.

"He's probably one of the players that has come the furthest," Kubiak said. "The only thing that holds Zaire back is the total understanding of the defense because he has to make calls. He has to do all that.

"His effort, how he plays and his reactions are really good now that he understands the defense. You'll see a better player."

The play of Anderson and third-year veteran Corey Nelson offers the Broncos confidence that their linebacker depth will not merely be sufficient in the wake of Danny Trevathan's free-agent departure, but a strength.

Anderson credits his instincts as much as his study of the scheme and his growing comfort in it.