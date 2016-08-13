Broncos Training Camp Takeaways: Day 17

THE IMPACT OF FOWLER'S FRACTURED ELBOW**

It's obviously a tough break for Fowler, who had enjoyed a strong training camp, punctuated by his blocked punt that led to a Zaire Anderson touchdown in Thursday's 22-0 win at Chicago.

Fowler's injury also alters the dynamic of the race to be the No. 3 receiver, as Latimer, Jordan Norwood and Jordan Taylor will likely all see more opportunities while Fowler recovers over the next few weeks.

"It's camp. Everybody has an opportunity," Latimer said. "You never know what is going to happen. I just have to keep focusing on me, keep making plays and doing what I can to make this team and get out there on offense."

Latimer, in particular, had a solid performance in Chicago, leading the Broncos in receptions (seven) and receiving yardage (82), catching a variety of short to intermediate passes. He was particularly effective in traffic, using his size to his advantage in one-on-one matchups.

This has been a strong summer for Latimer, who has struggled the last two seasons as he learned the offense and adjusted. He cites confidence as the reason for his improvement.