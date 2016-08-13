Denver Broncos | News

#BroncosCamp

Presented by

Broncos Training Camp Takeaways: Day 17

Aug 13, 2016 at 10:05 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --For part of the team, Saturday's work without pads was exactly what Head Coach Gary Kubiak wanted to see.

"We're less than 48 hours out of a game and to come back and practice is tough. We handled it defensively," he said.

Then he continued.

"But we didn't handle it offensively."

kubiak_gary_CP_160813.jpg

And that's where Saturday's takeaways begin.

1. OFFENSE'S SLUGGISH DAY

Two near-interceptions in the first seven-on-seven period. An interception in the red zone by Lorenzo Doss. Two passes batted down by defensive linemen.

Some of those were forced by the defense, but a fumbled snap was not. It was a rough day that left Kubiak visibly disappointed during practice, when he called the entire offense together following Doss' interception off Mark Sanchez, and then afterward when the offense was kept on the field for extra walk-through snaps while the defense went back inside.

"I think we got off to a slow start," wide receiver Cody Latimer said. "We started to pick it up, but then fell down again. It happens. We have to be more consistent.

"I think we left some plays out in the field today that we are going to go correct."

Nevertheless, the pattern of offensive struggles after off-days is a concern; this is the second time in three post-break practices that the offense has struggled to find a rhythm following a respite. None of the three quarterbacks managed to complete 50 percent of their passes in team and seven-on-seven work.

"It's disappointing for me," Kubiak said of the offense's performance.

**

  1. THE QB COMPETITION CONTINUES**

Although Kubiak was displeased with their work Saturday, he was still encouraged by what Sanchez, Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch did Thursday in combining for a 93.4 quarterback rating on 23-of-32 passing for 261 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

"All three of them I thought played well," Kubiak said. "Except for the one turnover, our decision making was good. I thought we were accurate. We threw for a 70-plus percentage as a group, those three guys.

"Good things carry over, but it's a new week. It's time to go back to work again today. We'll see. They all did fine."

All saw work with the No. 1 receivers and No. 1 offensive line, although Lynch saw the fewest snaps in that scenario; he received a burst of three snaps during a team period of practice. He also saw some other scattered repetitions with the No. 1 and No. 2 units, with the rest of his work coming with the third team.

"We'll keep plugging," Kubiak said. "We are going to find the right one."

**

  1. THE IMPACT OF FOWLER'S FRACTURED ELBOW**

It's obviously a tough break for Fowler, who had enjoyed a strong training camp, punctuated by his blocked punt that led to a Zaire Anderson touchdown in Thursday's 22-0 win at Chicago.

Fowler's injury also alters the dynamic of the race to be the No. 3 receiver, as Latimer, Jordan Norwood and Jordan Taylor will likely all see more opportunities while Fowler recovers over the next few weeks.

"It's camp. Everybody has an opportunity," Latimer said. "You never know what is going to happen. I just have to keep focusing on me, keep making plays and doing what I can to make this team and get out there on offense."

Latimer, in particular, had a solid performance in Chicago, leading the Broncos in receptions (seven) and receiving yardage (82), catching a variety of short to intermediate passes. He was particularly effective in traffic, using his size to his advantage in one-on-one matchups.

This has been a strong summer for Latimer, who has struggled the last two seasons as he learned the offense and adjusted. He cites confidence as the reason for his improvement.

"I don't have to do a lot of thinking. I know the offense, so I can just go out there and just run," he said. "I don't have to think so much and worry about things. I just go out there with confidence and make plays."

Back at home: Training camp Day 17

The Broncos kicked practice off on Saturday following a 22-0 win in their preseason opener at Chicago. (Photos by Eric Bakke unless noted)

No Title
1 / 41
No Title
2 / 41
13472704
No Title
3 / 41
No Title
4 / 41
No Title
5 / 41
No Title
6 / 41
13472704
No Title
7 / 41
No Title
8 / 41
No Title
9 / 41
No Title
10 / 41
No Title
11 / 41
13472704
No Title
12 / 41
13472704
No Title
13 / 41
No Title
14 / 41
13472704
No Title
15 / 41
No Title
16 / 41
13472704
No Title
17 / 41
No Title
18 / 41
No Title
19 / 41
No Title
20 / 41
13472704
No Title
21 / 41
No Title
22 / 41
No Title
23 / 41
No Title
24 / 41
No Title
25 / 41
No Title
26 / 41
No Title
27 / 41
No Title
28 / 41
No Title
29 / 41
No Title
30 / 41
No Title
31 / 41
No Title
32 / 41
No Title
33 / 41
No Title
34 / 41
No Title
35 / 41
No Title
36 / 41
No Title
37 / 41
No Title
38 / 41
No Title
39 / 41
No Title
40 / 41
No Title
41 / 41
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: OLB Nik Bonitto finding stride as preseason debut approaches

The Broncos' second-round pick enjoyed perhaps his best practice since joining the team, as he could have recorded as many as four sacks in game conditions against the Cowboys during Thursday's joint practice.

news

As vote approaches for Senior finalists, Randy Gradishar feels 'real possibility' of election into Hall of Fame

"This is the first year in a long time that I've felt there's a real possibility of possibly getting in the Hall of Fame," Gradishar said Tuesday.

news

Broncos Camp Observations: Denver's offense thrives, defense holds strong in joint practice with Cowboys

"We were just so locked in," Russell Wilson said of Thursday's practice.

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: Broncos players 'fired up' after team meeting with Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group

After Day 13 of training camp, Broncos players discussed their impressions of the new ownership group and what they hope to see from Thursday's joint practice with the Cowboys.

news

Injury Report: Melvin Gordon III withheld from Wednesday practice as Broncos 'just taking care of his foot'

"We want to make sure [Gordon's] primed and ready for the season," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Broncos release initial unofficial 2022 depth chart

Position battles exist on Denver's roster — and the Broncos' unofficial depth chart reflects what observers have seen at practice at those spots over the last several weeks.

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: Calvin Anderson praises Russell Wilson's leadership, discusses strategy for protecting him

Tackle Calvin Anderson is taking advantage of his opportunities to get snaps with the starting offensive line, and he credits Wilson for his improvement.

news

Injury Report: Courtland Sutton dealing with 'little' shoulder issue, Ronald Darby 'day to day' with chest contusion

"[Courtland Sutton's] got a little shoulder thing we're just working through," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: DC Ejiro Evero approaches first game as play caller

The Broncos' first preseason game is just days away, and the matchup with the Cowboys may be just as important for Denver's coaching staff as it is for players looking to make an impression.

news

'She's my purpose': After the birth of his daughter, D.J. Jones returns to training camp with a new mindset

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones welcomed his first child on Thursday, and he looks to bring that dad strength to the field.

news

Broncos Camp Observations: Russell Wilson and Denver's offense continue to find success taking downfield shots

"We are always looking for those explosive plays," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of throwing the ball deep.

news

Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams, DT D.J. Jones among Broncos to return to practice

Advertising