Broncos Training Camp Takeaways: Day 1

THOMAS, SANDERS IN MIDSEASON FORM.**

The top two receivers were the two most frequent targets during the first team period; each receiver caught three passes from Sanchez, and their timing with the veteran quarterback looked crisp.

Thomas made one catch in particular that showed the fruit of his work to curtail drops. During the one-on-one period, he ran a slant route with Harris draped on him. Lynch fired, and Thomas reached forward and plucked the football into his grasp despite Harris' best efforts.

That's the kind of in-traffic catch Thomas needs to make.

"He's very focused. I think you saw that today. He practiced really good today," Kubiak said., "D.T. and I texted probably five or six times in the last week, talking to me about preparation and expectations and those types of things. So yes, I see a great focus from him."

Added Sanders: "Demaryius had a great day at practice. He was making all the plays."

6. "UNBRIDLED ENTHUSIASM."

"Unbridled enthusiasm ... that's what led to Billy Mumphrey's downfall." pic.twitter.com/QiCXgCkxa8 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 28, 2016

On Seinfeld, it apparently led to Billy Mumphrey's downfall, but on the practice field, it was exactly what you wanted to see from Von Miller as he hit the practice field with his teammates for the first time since the days leading up to his MVP performance in Super Bowl 50.

As the Broncos broke off into position drills, Miller danced around, bouncing into position while getting the crowd fired up. Many of the 3,407 chanted, "M-V-P! M-V-P!" and Miller responded in kind by continuing to dance.

"One thing about Von is he loves to play. I know the concern is that he wasn't here for the offseason, but he sure went around good," Kubiak said.

Miller only took part in individual drills; team and one-on-one work against the offensive line will have to wait until he is fully up to speed after missing all offseason work because of his unsigned franchise tender.