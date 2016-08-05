Broncos Training Camp Quick Hits: Day 9

... The defense's biggest moment came first, on the third play of the initial team period. QB Mark Sanchez rolled right and found Garrett Graham 20 yards downfield. Justin Simmons was in coverage and after being beaten, reached into Graham's grasp and simply snatched the football away without it even touching the ground.

.... The next period of practice saw Trevor Siemian get the initial first-team repetition, with the offense back at its 1-yard line. Thanks to an adept Anderson-on-Anderson blitz pickup by C.J. on Zaire, Siemian had time to locate Bennie Fowler down the left sideline. Two defenders slightly trailed Fowler, and Siemian uncorked a gorgeous deep pass that Fowler grabbed, getting both feet in-bounds for the 48-yard gain.

... When C.J. Anderson had room to run, he made plays happen. On the second snap of the nine-on-seven period, Anderson had a hole up the middle and made a perfect cutback and burst to it for one of the best runs of the day.

... More Anderson stuff: ILB Zaire Anderson continued his good work against the run Friday. During one team-period play, he burst through a hole and blew up what was set up to be a long run for Devontae Booker.

... OL Connor McGovern isn't seeing the first-team repetitions he had earlier this week, but he did set up RB Kapri Bibbs for one of his best runs of the day Friday, successfully guiding NT David Moala out of the picture and allowing Bibbs to burst through a hole up the middle for a long gain.