Broncos Training Camp Quick Hits: Day 5

... Another pass of Siemian's that jumped out was a 6-yard pass to Emmanuel Sanders on a third-and-5 situation. Siemian placed the football perfectly -- to Sanders' outside shoulder, ensuring that T.J. Ward could not get to it in coverage.

... QB Mark Sanchez had an up-and-down day, as well. Although he completed six consecutive passes with the No. 1 offense during a seven-on-seven period, he also had one period in which four consecutive passes were incomplete, and on his move-the-ball period with the No. 1 offense, his pass of Sanders was intercepted at the goal line by Lorenzo Doss, who had what would have been a 100-yard pick six in a game situation. "Mark threw a pick in the red zone; we can't do that," Kubiak said.

... Earlier in practice, Sanchez also lost his grip on the football as his arm moved forward under pressure from Vontarrius Dora. But he also was the most effective of the three quarterbacks on fades near the end zone during the one-on-one period. "I know we've got three guys that are working their tail off right now," Kubiak said of his quarterbacks. "I think we're going to have three very good quarterbacks."

... Brandon McManus went 7-of-8 on his field-goal attempts over two different periods, including two from beyond 50 yards. His only miss was from 40 yards.

... CB Taurean Nixon and rookie WRs Kalif Raymond and Bralon Addison handled kickoff-return work. Addison muffed one of his opportunities.

... The newest Bronco, DE Billy Winn, saw some immediate work on the third team. He shone on back-to-back plays during one of the team periods, first using a swim move inside of Dillon Day to get pressure on Lynch, then showing excellent backside pursuit to get to Juwan Thompson just as he got to a hole on a play that was run away from Winn. Later in practice, Winn engulfed Devontae Booker, holding him to a 3-yard gain on the first play of the third-team-vs.-third-team series in the red zone at the end of practice.

... Among the Broncos alumni at practice were RB Terrell Davis, working for the NFL Network, safety John Lynch, OL Mark Schlereth and LB D.J. Williams.

INJURY REPORT:

... RG Ty Sambrailo did not practice Monday and is expected to miss the next few days because of a hyperextended elbow suffered during Sunday's practice. "We're kind of evaluating it. He's going to probably be day-to-day," Kubiak said.

... OL Sam Brenner was diagnosed with a concussion and will go through the league-mandated post-concussion protocol. Brenner was injured when he was hit twice on a running play during a team period Sunday morning. "I talked to him last night at length on the phone," Kubiak said. "He was really good and talking good last night."

... DE Vance Walker did not practice because a back strain. Kubiak said he hopes Walker will return Wednesday, after the Broncos' off-day Tuesday. "Vance has had a great camp," Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips said.

... RB Ronnie Hillman stood on the sideline watching practice after suffering a back bruise on a hit from ILB Zaire Anderson one day earlier.

... NT Sylvester Williams returned to practice after missing two days because of a shoulder injury. "It's feeling good," he said after practice.

... WR Marlon Brown did not practice. He went to the sideline midway through Sunday's practice after seeing individual work early in the session.

... TE John Phillips remained sidelined with an ankle injury he suffered Saturday.