Broncos Training Camp Quick Hits: Day 4

... Juwan Thompson is the heaviest of the Broncos' running backs, and the full-contact, full-pad work helped him stand out. On multiple occasions, Thompson pushed the pile forward and powered for yardage when there were no holes in front of him.

... Befitting the intense nature of the practice, center Matt Paradis and DL Chuka Ndulue briefly scuffled in nine-on-seven work.

... OLB Danny Mason was one of the most active defenders Monday. In nine-on-seven, he helped stuff Jeremy Stewart behind the line of scrimmage. During one-on-one line drills, he consistently burst around the edge -- but not too far outside -- and into the backfield. He punctuated one of his successful rushes -- against rookie Charles Sweeton -- with a celebration. But the next time Mason lined up, Ty Sambrailo got a measure of revenge on behalf of the O-line, forcing Mason to the ground.

... OLB Shane Ray worked with the first team during the team period. He also split his time earlier in practice between coverage work in seven-on-seven and one-on-one work, with matchups against Sambrailo and Michael Schofield.

... Backup QB Trevor Siemian had some outstanding throws, including a bullet in the right flat to TE Virgil Green to beat Ray in coverage during the seven-on-seven period.

... Schofield continues to grow by the day. In pass protection, he does a better job of getting himself set and letting the pass rusher come into him, and in one-on-one drills was not prone to biting on spin moves, instead focusing on his own footwork.

... Ryan Harris remained at right tackle with the first team, which led to a question of whether it was part of the line shuffling or something more permanent. "There is a method to the madness," Kubiak said, noting that the progress of Schofield had an impact. "I'm not sure I can describe it to you, but first off, I think the best I can give you is that Michael is doing a really good job on the right side, and we want to continue to get him reps over there and look at him. The other guys, we feel like are pretty interchangeable. Michael's got to be, too, but we're trying to settle him down a little bit and look at him a little bit more."

... Rookie guard Max Garcia earned Kubiak's praise after practice, and with good reason: he's become one of the most pleasant success stories of training camp so far. Garcia does well at getting his hands up quickly and is also among the most tenacious interior blockers you will see. Rarely do you see a defensive lineman simply blow past Garcia.

... Connor Barth received all the game-condition field-goal attempts and went 4-of-5, including one 47-yard attempt that slammed off the left upright and through. He missed wide right from 47 yards, and hit from 47, 50 and 51 yards.