Broncos Training Camp Quick Hits: Day 3

PARTICIPATION REPORT:

... DE Adam Gotsis saw his first team-period repetitions of training camp, working with the No. 2 defense as he continues to be eased back into work. "I think he's got a ways to go because of [his] conditioning level and football-wise and stuff, but the progress has been good," Kubiak said. "I think our plan is good; we've just got to keep going."

... OLB Von Miller continued to add to his work, making his first team-period appearance today at outside linebacker, with Shane Ray working opposite of him. Kubiak said he expects Miller to have a full practice workload by the middle of next week.

... LT Russell Okung worked in the first team period of practice as he continues to get up to speed following offseason shoulder surgery. Okung looked quick and agile in his work. As with Miller, he should be receiving full practice reps by the middle of next week. Michael Schofield continued to fill in for him during periods in which he did not take part.

... With Sylvester Williams sidelined because of a shoulder injury, the nose tackle responsibilities were shuffled around. Darius Kilgo and Vance Walker both saw some work there.

INJURY REPORT:

... NT Phil Taylor sat out practice because of a left knee injury he suffered Friday. An MRI examination on his knee was negative, and Kubiak said he thought Taylor might have been able to practice Saturday. "You could possibly see Phil [Sunday]," Kubiak said.

... NT Sylvester Williams did not practice because of a shoulder injury. As with Taylor, an MRI examination did not reveal any damage. Kubiak said that Williams could be back by Monday.

... CB Aqib Talib and OLB DeMarcus Ware remained on the sideline, as they are on the non-football injury and non-football illness lists, respectively.

... DE Kenny Anunike continued his strength and conditioning work off to the side, as he remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

QUOTABLE:"He's working really hard. He just gets hung up mentally sometimes and gets a little slow, so I'm trying to speed him up and get him going a little bit." -- Kubiak, on Lynch's progress