Broncos Training Camp Quick Hits: Day 20

Aug 16, 2016 at 07:43 AM
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

NOTES:**

... Head Coach Gary Kubiak opted to ditch the helmets and pads for a "quick and light" practice in baseball caps in advance of what could be a tenacious two days of work with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday and Thursday.

... Mark Sanchez and Trevor Siemian split first-team work. Sanchez led the No. 1 offense during the seven-on-seven period, while Siemian was up first during the team two-minute drill period that followed.

... Sanchez and Emmanuel Sanders had a solid connection working Tuesday, hooking up on three pass plays in four early snaps to begin seven-on-seven work.

... CB Lorenzo Doss had the only takeaway of practice, stepping in front of a Trevor Siemian pass intended for DeVier Posey.

"Doss has always had a nose for the football," CB Chris Harris Jr. said. "He's always been able to get around it ... He's just coming into his own."

Other than the interception, Siemian did a good job working the ball through tight windows. He located Jordan Taylor down the right seem for a 15-yard connection, and then hit Virgil Green just a step beyond Kayvon Webster as he cut out toward the sideline.

... QB Paxton Lynch had some solid work during the seven-on-seven period, firing five passes without an incompletion. He did settle for a keeper on his final repetition as he rolled left despite having John Phillips get some separation deep downfield up the left sideline.

... Even though Russell Okung has returned to full-scale work at left tackle, Darrion Weems continues to see work on the first team at right guard. Weems has continued to hold the position in spite of the availability of Michael Schofield, who is working with the No. 2 offense at left tackle but is still listed on the depth chart as a co-first teamer at right guard.

"Weems got a chance and he took advantage of it," Kubiak said. "He's played really [well], so he's kind of staying there right now. We'll see how he does."

INJURY REPORT:**

... RG Ty Sambrailo and WR Bennie Fowler continue to be held out because of right elbow injuries.

... OLs James Ferentz and Robert Myers Jr. were held out of practice; they watched from the sideline.

... CB Taurean Nixon and S Ryan Murphy remained sidelined. Neither has practiced since last Monday.

PARTICIPATION REPORT:

... NT Sylvester Williams was excused from practice to attend to a personal matter. With Williams out and Kilgo injured, rookie Kyle Peko took first-team repetitions. "Peko's come a long way," Kubiak said.

... DE Jared Crick worked on the first team in place of Vance Walker, who was lost to a torn anterior cruciate ligament on Monday. "He understands our defense, he understands [Defensive Line Coach] Bill [Kollar], so he's fit right in very quickly," Kubiak said.

... TE John Phillips caught a pass from Trevor Siemian during the team period as he continues to be worked back up to speed after recovering from an ankle injury. "My hope is that he would play this weekend," Kubiak said. "I think John's got a chance to compete and help this football team."

WEATHER REPORT:It was a warm morning at practice, with sunny skies and temperatures rising from 77°F/25°C to 84°F/29°C during the short session.

