Broncos Training Camp Quick Hits: Day 20

... CB Lorenzo Doss had the only takeaway of practice, stepping in front of a Trevor Siemian pass intended for DeVier Posey.

"Doss has always had a nose for the football," CB Chris Harris Jr. said. "He's always been able to get around it ... He's just coming into his own."

Other than the interception, Siemian did a good job working the ball through tight windows. He located Jordan Taylor down the right seem for a 15-yard connection, and then hit Virgil Green just a step beyond Kayvon Webster as he cut out toward the sideline.

... QB Paxton Lynch had some solid work during the seven-on-seven period, firing five passes without an incompletion. He did settle for a keeper on his final repetition as he rolled left despite having John Phillips get some separation deep downfield up the left sideline.

... Even though Russell Okung has returned to full-scale work at left tackle, Darrion Weems continues to see work on the first team at right guard. Weems has continued to hold the position in spite of the availability of Michael Schofield, who is working with the No. 2 offense at left tackle but is still listed on the depth chart as a co-first teamer at right guard.

"Weems got a chance and he took advantage of it," Kubiak said. "He's played really [well], so he's kind of staying there right now. We'll see how he does."