Broncos Training Camp Quick Hits: Day 13

... OLBs Shaquil Barrett and Sadat Sulleyman both did well at reading the play-fake boot as it developed; by staying home and not getting caught out of position, they were able to pressure the quarterbacks into errant throws.

... RBs C.J. Anderson, Devontae Booker, Ronnie Hillman and Kapri Bibbs all used quick cuts to rip off some long gains.

INJURY REPORT:

... C James Ferentz returned to practice after sitting out Monday's work because of knee swelling and is expected to play in Chicago on Thursday. "He's okay," Kubiak said.

... WR Jordan Taylor saw some work after being held out Monday because of a groin issue. Kubiak said Taylor is expected to play in Chicago on Thursday. "The idea with Jordan was to have him go early, give him confidence in what he's doing and give him a break the rest of the way," Kubiak said.

... RT Donald Stephenson returned to team repetitions after sitting out Monday's team-period work because of a calf injury.

... CB Taurean Nixon did not practice; Kubiak said he suffered "a little nick" during Monday's session, Kubiak said.

... S Ryan Murphy sat out practice with a hamstring injury suffered Monday during his first session back after returning to the roster.

... OL Ty Sambrailo missed a seventh straight practice because of the right elbow injury he incurred on July 31 and will not play against the Bears. He is considered "week-to-week," Kubiak said. "We have to stabilize his elbow," Kubiak added. "But we are continuing to work him out ... It's a matter of getting his elbow back to the point that he can start hitting again."

... TE John Phillips missed an eighth consecutive practice because of the ankle injury he suffered on July 30.