Broncos Training Camp Quick Hits: Day 13

Aug 09, 2016 at 06:51 AM
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

Training Camp Day 13: Finishing touches

Before the team's road trip to Chicago for their preseason opener, the Broncos got in its 13th day of training camp practices.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --After 11 practices over 13 days, the Broncos appear to have reached the limits of what the progress they can make working against each other.

Players know the moves, strengths and weaknesses of their opponents in one-on-one drills. They have a grasp on the plays run by the opposite unit.

It's time for the preseason to begin at Chicago's Soldier Field on Thursday night.

"We're ready to hit somebody else," Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips said.

There wasn't much hitting in the final practice before the Broncos' team charter leaves Wednesday, but there was plenty to note from the two-hour session.

NOTES:

... Although contact was low, the defense mounted plenty of pressure, which forced plays that would have likely been sacks in game conditions. One example came when T.J. Ward sprinted through on a delayed rush; that led to an errant pass that Lorenzo Doss nearly intercepted.

... The defense intercepted each quarterback once Tuesday. During the seven-on-seven period, CB B.J. Lowery picked off Paxton Lynch. In the team period, Kayvon Webster intercepted Mark Sanchez on a deep post that followed a play-action fake, and safety Brandian Ross intercepted a Trevor Siemian pass to Jeff Heuerman that bounced off Shiloh Keo's helmet in the left flat.

... Lynch's interception came on his first pass in a team or seven-on-seven period, but he settled down and did a good job connecting with receivers running short to intermediate routes. He completed 14 of his next 17 passes, with one of the incompletions being an on-target pass that was dropped.

... Lynch showed some more mobility Tuesday. During a team period, he stepped forward and out of heavy rush to find TE Henry Krieger-Coble to his right. Lynch is expected to play the entire second half on Sunday.

... Sanchez threw one of his best deep passes of training camp Tuesday, hitting Demaryius Thomas up the left sideline. Lynch also had one of his best deep balls, hitting Durron Neal up the right sideline behind the defense on a play-action rollout to the right.

... OLBs Shaquil Barrett and Sadat Sulleyman both did well at reading the play-fake boot as it developed; by staying home and not getting caught out of position, they were able to pressure the quarterbacks into errant throws.

... RBs C.J. Anderson, Devontae Booker, Ronnie Hillman and Kapri Bibbs all used quick cuts to rip off some long gains.

INJURY REPORT:

... C James Ferentz returned to practice after sitting out Monday's work because of knee swelling and is expected to play in Chicago on Thursday. "He's okay," Kubiak said.

... WR Jordan Taylor saw some work after being held out Monday because of a groin issue. Kubiak said Taylor is expected to play in Chicago on Thursday. "The idea with Jordan was to have him go early, give him confidence in what he's doing and give him a break the rest of the way," Kubiak said.

... RT Donald Stephenson returned to team repetitions after sitting out Monday's team-period work because of a calf injury.

... CB Taurean Nixon did not practice; Kubiak said he suffered "a little nick" during Monday's session, Kubiak said.

... S Ryan Murphy sat out practice with a hamstring injury suffered Monday during his first session back after returning to the roster.

... OL Ty Sambrailo missed a seventh straight practice because of the right elbow injury he incurred on July 31 and will not play against the Bears. He is considered "week-to-week," Kubiak said. "We have to stabilize his elbow," Kubiak added. "But we are continuing to work him out ... It's a matter of getting his elbow back to the point that he can start hitting again."

... TE John Phillips missed an eighth consecutive practice because of the ankle injury he suffered on July 30.

**

PARTICIPATION REPORT:**

... WR Kalif Raymond saw extensive work on kickoff returns Thursday and is expected to receive the bulk of the kickoff and punt return chores in Chicago. "He's looked really good in practice. I want to see him handle the ball [in a game situation]," Kubiak said.

... OL Darrion Weems continued to work on the first team at right guard and will start Thursday.

... WR Cody Latimer saw brief work during Tuesday's practice, but is expected to play "a lot" in Chicago, Kubiak said.

... LT Russell Okung saw work during part of the team periods Tuesday, but will not play in Chicago. Michael Schofield, who can play every position but center on the offensive line, will take his place.

... OLB Von Miller saw work in some team periods Thursday, but will not play in Chicago as he continues to be brought back on a "progression" schedule in a similar manner as Okung.

... CB Aqib Talib saw brief team-period looks Tuesday in his second practice after being activated from the non-football injury list, but will not play in Chicago. Chris Harris Jr. and Bradley Roby are expected to be the starting cornerbacks.

WEATHER REPORT:It was the warmest day of training camp so far, with temperatures rising from 82°F/28°C to 89°F/32°C under sunny skies.

