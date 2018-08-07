Broncos training camp Day 9 observations

OBSERVATIONS

... According to Pro Football Focus, Keenum had the NFL's sixth-best completion percentage under pressure last year, connecting on 67.3 percent of his 207 attempts with pressure. So it came as no surprise that he was able to still make plays despite the pass rush.

One of his best plays came when on a third-and-5 at the defense's 40-yard line, when he adapted to the blitz and hit Royce Freeman in the left flat for a 13-yard gain that moved the offense to the defense's 27-yard line. Three plays later, Keenum converted another third down by finding Courtland Sutton on third-and-3, moving the offense into the red zone before the drive was called off to give the second team work.

Keenum found himself under heavy pressure the next time he took the field for four snaps that saw him pressured each time. Darian Stewart burst through on one snap that could have been a sack under game conditions, and Von Miller generated pressure from the left side that resulted in a throwaway. But Keenum also completed two passes during those four plays, finding Austin Traylor and Courtland Sutton despite the heavy rush.

"[Keenum] knows what he's doing and he has receivers that can make plays," Marshall said.

... Some of the pressures featured some different looks that could allow the defense to expand its repertoire.

"We put some new packages in, so we wanted to work it a little bit," Marshall said. "I think we're going have a lot of defenses and be able to pick and choose what we want based on what the offense does, so it's a lot to take in. You've just go to stay on top of it.