Broncos training camp Day 1 observations

OBSERVATIONS

... Devontae Booker was the first running back to receive a carry during the opening team period of Saturday's practice, but each of the Broncos' four other running backs saw first-team repetitions throughout the day.

"Right now, we're looking for guys just to compete," Head Coach Vance Joseph said. "They're all different. It's fun to watch how [Running Backs Coach] Curtis [Modkins] is using them in practice, and how [Offensive Coordinator Bill] Musgrave uses those guys within his schemes."

Each of the running backs had flashes of brilliance throughout the practice. One example came during the first team-period, when Dave Williams took a handoff from Chad Kelly, read the blocking and cut back to the left, giving him a wide-open path to a long gain.

... Rookie wide receiver Courtland Sutton also turned heads, showing off his long stride during a seven-on-seven period, taking a pass from Keenum and bursting upfield for a long gain.

... Denver's front seven started training camp in disruptive fashion by showing that there is more to its pass-rush work than just sacks and pressures. The front seven collectively knocked down four passes at or near the line of scrimmage, intercepted a pass and nearly picked off another.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe opened the day by batting down a Keenum pass at the line of scrimmage. Outside linebacker Jeff Holland and defensive linemen Zach Kerr each swatted away Paxton Lynch passes, while Kyle Peko broke up a Chad Kelly toss at the line of scrimmage.

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb nearly had an acrobatic interception, but failed in his leaping attempt to corral a Lynch pass. Later in practice, Shaquil Barrett managed to finish the job, picking off a Lynch pass that was deflected at the line of scrimmage.

... Lindsay, Isaiah McKenzie and DaeSean Hamilton all got practice fielding punts under pressure, as Special Teams Coordinator Tom McMahon had them run a drill in which five players converged on them, creating heavy traffic as they fielded their punt.

"It's great, and we have great coaches out there helping us out," Lindsay said. "I came from not doing punts to feeling comfortable back there. Now I've just got to continue to grow on it."

It's a demanding drill in which the players in coverage try to strip the ball from the returner once they've cornered him. Safety Jamal Carter and tight end Matt LaCosse each succeeded once at prying the ball lose.