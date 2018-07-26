Broncos training camp burning question: How will Case Keenum's presence change the offense?

This offseason, Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave tweaked the Broncos' offense, making it easier to grasp and allowing the team to lock in on a core set of concepts geared toward the strengths of quarterback Case Keenum and his supporting cast.

The scheme matters. But Keenum means at least as much to reversing the offense's fortunes, bringing experience to the position that the Broncos had lacked over the last two years.

After six previous seasons that included 40 regular-season and postseason starts, four offensive schemes, four cities, three different teams, a franchise relocation and a year on Houston's practice squad, Keenum has seen almost everything a quarterback can experience in the NFL.

But what is most relevant for the Broncos and what he brings to the offense is his ability to use his years of collected wisdom to help his teammates.

"He knows his stuff and he knows exactly what he's looking for when it comes to the routes," rookie wide receiver Courtland Sutton said during OTAs. "He comes to us all the time and is like, 'Hey, on that one, I think it's best that you do this, do that, and I think the ball will be in a better spot for you to get open.'

"To have a quarterback like that who really knows what he's talking about and who's experienced things that I obviously haven't experienced because I'm a rookie [is huge]. He's seen things that I haven't seen, so any time he's talking to me I get to absorb all of that information."

The fact that Keenum has a stellar season and a playoff win in his back pocket adds weight to his words and leadership.