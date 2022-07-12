Denver Broncos | News

#BroncosCamp

Presented by

Broncos Training Camp: Back Together Saturday practice tickets available on Wednesday, July 13 at 10 a.m. MT

Jul 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM
220712_bts2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Tickets for the Denver Broncos' Training Camp: Back Together Saturday practice will be available to the general public for free via Ticketmaster, beginning on Wednesday, July 13 at 10 a.m. MT.

The league-wide welcome back to football celebration will take place at UCHealth Training Center on Saturday, July 30. Fans can claim up to four free tickets per account, and space is limited.

Parking lots will open at 8 a.m., gates open at 9 a.m. and practice will begin at 10 a.m. Broncos personnel will address the crowd at the beginning of practice.

Below are a list of events taking place during the special practice session:

Miles Closet Cleanout Sale: Fans can shop Miles the Mascot's closet and purchase one-of-a-kind Broncos treasures, with all proceeds benefiting Denver Broncos Charities. Items include surprise grab bags with Broncos autographed items, apparel, banners and more. The sale begins at 9 a.m. with cash and credit cards being accepted. All sales being final, no returns or exchanges are permitted.

Autographs: Autographs will take place by the guest seating area located on the west end of the practice fields. No full-sized helmets will be allowed into the premise.

Performances: Fans can enjoy performances by the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, Stampede Drumline and DJ Bedz.

Food Trucks: There will be food trucks on the west side of the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse. A variety of food options from around the Denver metro area will be available to fans throughout training camp (please note that meals brought from food trucks will not be permitted inside the practice field gates; food and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed inside the practice field gates in small individual quantities only).

Giveaway: Fans in attendance will be eligible to receive a Broncos flag upon entry.

Alumni Alley: Fans are able to meet several Broncos alumni in attendance.

Giant inflatables, face painting and a Broncos Fit Activity Zone will also be on site for guests to enjoy. The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in place.

For answers to more frequently asked questions about Back Together Saturday and Broncos Training Camp powered by Ford, please visit: denverbroncos.com/bts.

Related Content

news

Broncos Camp Questions: Can the Broncos' outside linebackers lead a pass-rush resurgence?

New Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero inherits one of the top secondaries in the NFL, but the pass rush will need to deliver for the Broncos to reach their desired heights.

news

Broncos Camp Questions: Who will back up Russell Wilson?

This won't be the training camp battle that gets the most attention, and it's certainly not the most important. The Broncos must still be ready.

news

Broncos Camp Questions: How will the defensive line shape up?

In 2021, despite boasting the league's third-ranked scoring unit, it was clear Denver's defense needed help up front.

news

Broncos Camp Questions: Who will become Russell Wilson's go-to receiver?

As the Broncos enter training camp, we'll begin to get a sense of which of the receivers can earn Wilson's trust and develop into his go-to option.

news

Broncos announce practice dates for 2022 Training Camp powered by Ford

Broncos Country's first opportunity to see Russell Wilson and the 2022 Broncos in person is coming soon.

news

Ahead of preseason matchup, Broncos to host Cowboys for joint practice on Aug. 11

The practice session at UCHealth Training Center will be open to fans. The time for the practice will be announced at a later date.

news

Courtland Sutton and Von Miller to take final step in rehab, return to game action vs. Rams

"I've missed the game," Sutton said. "I've missed the game a lot."

news

Broncos have 'not yet' decided on starting QB for Week 1, preseason finale

"We just want to do it at the right time, meaning the right time obviously for the players involved, the team involved and for everybody," Head Coach Vic Fangio said. "… We've got 19 days."

news

Broncos' starting defense to see first preseason action, plan for Von Miller and Bradley Chubb 'still to be decided'

Plus, Courtland Sutton's return could also be on the docket.

news

Injury Report: Pat Surtain II returns to practice, expected to play vs. Seahawks

Head Coach Vic Fangio provided updates on Surtain, Melvin Gordon III and Mike Boone.

news

'Pretty damn close': Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater hone in on Seattle as QB decision approaches

Each throw, each series and each day has been another data point for Head Coach Vic Fangio and his staff to evaluate, and as the team approaches its second preseason game, the Broncos have almost seen enough to make a decision.

Advertising