Broncos Training Camp: Back Together Saturday practice tickets available on Wednesday, July 13 at 10 a.m. MT

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Tickets for the Denver Broncos' Training Camp: Back Together Saturday practice will be available to the general public for free via Ticketmaster, beginning on Wednesday, July 13 at 10 a.m. MT.

The league-wide welcome back to football celebration will take place at UCHealth Training Center on Saturday, July 30. Fans can claim up to four free tickets per account, and space is limited.

Parking lots will open at 8 a.m., gates open at 9 a.m. and practice will begin at 10 a.m. Broncos personnel will address the crowd at the beginning of practice.

Below are a list of events taking place during the special practice session:

Miles Closet Cleanout Sale: Fans can shop Miles the Mascot's closet and purchase one-of-a-kind Broncos treasures, with all proceeds benefiting Denver Broncos Charities. Items include surprise grab bags with Broncos autographed items, apparel, banners and more. The sale begins at 9 a.m. with cash and credit cards being accepted. All sales being final, no returns or exchanges are permitted.

Autographs: Autographs will take place by the guest seating area located on the west end of the practice fields. No full-sized helmets will be allowed into the premise.

Performances: Fans can enjoy performances by the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, Stampede Drumline and DJ Bedz.

Food Trucks: There will be food trucks on the west side of the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse. A variety of food options from around the Denver metro area will be available to fans throughout training camp (please note that meals brought from food trucks will not be permitted inside the practice field gates; food and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed inside the practice field gates in small individual quantities only).

Giveaway: Fans in attendance will be eligible to receive a Broncos flag upon entry.

Alumni Alley: Fans are able to meet several Broncos alumni in attendance.

Giant inflatables, face painting and a Broncos Fit Activity Zone will also be on site for guests to enjoy. The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in place.