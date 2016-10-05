Denver Broncos | News

Broncos to sponsor Habitat for Humanity's CEO Build on Thursday

Oct 05, 2016 at 04:11 AM

DENVER — For the third consecutive year, the Denver Broncos are sponsoring Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver's CEO Build on Thursday from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The event, which is co-hosted by Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis and Habitat Denver's CEO Heather Lafferty, provides a unique opportunity for 40 C-level executives to work outside the office and help give back to the Denver community.

CEO Build participants will help build four homes at Habitat's College View Community (2664 S. Decatur Street).  The day of construction will provide local community leaders the opportunity to collaborate and channel their energy into this unique event where they'll build affordable homes for low-income families.

Habitat for Humanity has been a proud community partner of the Denver Broncos since 2012 as part of their "Be a Champion in the Community" campaign.

