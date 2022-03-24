Denver Broncos | News

Broncos to participate in multi-day tour in Mexico for IHMA rights program

Mar 24, 2022 at 10:30 AM
IMG_5944

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos will participate in a multi-day tour in Mexico to promote its International Home Market Area (IHMA) rights program beginning on Friday.

The tour will kick off with an introductory press conference in Mexico City at 10 a.m. CT. It marks the first of several initiatives the Broncos intend to execute to authentically expand its presence and fanbase in the region.

Broncos Senior Vice President of Strategy Brittany Bowlen, Senior Manager of Fan Development Marisol Villagomez, Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Steve Atwater and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will be featured on the panel discussing the team's goals and initiatives for the IHMA program with Spanish media.

Throughout the weekend, Atwater and Chubb will participate in a retail appearance at Dicass Sports, the oldest fan shop in Mexico, and an exclusive meet and greet with Broncos fan group leaders in the area.

The Broncos were one of nine teams awarded Mexico by the NFL for the IHMA program last year. The Broncos will now have access to marketing, fan engagement and commercialization within Mexico as part of a long-term, strategic effort to build their global brand while driving NFL fan growth internationally.

Additionally, it will allow the club to support its long-standing commitment to its Latino fanbase. Outside of the Denver Metro area, the largest population of Broncos fans resides in Mexico City.

Related Content

news

Broncos to host second annual diversity, equity and inclusion career huddle on Tuesday, March 22

news

Andrew Beck named Salute to Service Award winner, presented by USAA

The award acknowledges exceptional effort to honor and support members of the military community.
news

Pat Bowlen Trust announces beginning of sale process for Denver Broncos

Read on for a statement from Joe Ellis and a statement from the Bowlen family.
news

Broncos grant Pinnacle Charter School $250,000 to install synthetic turf field through NFL Foundation/LISC Grassroots program

The grant from the Broncos, the NFL Foundation and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) is part of $6 million in field refurbishment awards allocated this year.
news

Justin Simmons named inaugural Demaryius Thomas Team MVP, Teddy Bridgewater named 2021 recipient of Darrent Williams Good Guy Award

The new award honors the legacy of Thomas, who passed away tragically in December at the age of 33.
news

Broncos to celebrate fans during its Fan Appreciation Game, presented by Arrow Electronics, on Saturday against Chiefs

The Broncos and Arrow Electronics have teamed up to recognize and highlight the support and unwavering passion of Broncos Country.
news

Courtland Sutton, Wade Harman earn 2021 Ed Block Courage Award honors

The Broncos announced their 2021 Ed Block Courage Award honorees during a team meeting on Thursday.
news

Broncos recognize 2021 Community Champion award winners during Thursday team meeting

The team also recognized safety Justin Simmons as the team's nominee for the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.
news

Denver Broncos named a Front Office Sports 2021 'Best Employers in Sports'

The recognition is given annually to organizations within the sports industry that excel in leadership, commitment to diversity, equity & inclusion, employee relations and philanthropy.
news

Broncos nominate Justin Simmons for 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Simmons becomes the second Bronco to be nominated three times and first to earn three nominations consecutively.
news

Broncos players & personnel to participate in 2021 My Cause My Cleats initiative to raise awareness for causes and nonprofit organizations

Participating players will have the opportunity to wear custom-designed cleats in support of their chosen cause during Week 13 games.
Advertising