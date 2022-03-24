Broncos to participate in multi-day tour in Mexico for IHMA rights program

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos will participate in a multi-day tour in Mexico to promote its International Home Market Area (IHMA) rights program beginning on Friday.

The tour will kick off with an introductory press conference in Mexico City at 10 a.m. CT. It marks the first of several initiatives the Broncos intend to execute to authentically expand its presence and fanbase in the region.

Broncos Senior Vice President of Strategy Brittany Bowlen, Senior Manager of Fan Development Marisol Villagomez, Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Steve Atwater and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will be featured on the panel discussing the team's goals and initiatives for the IHMA program with Spanish media.

Throughout the weekend, Atwater and Chubb will participate in a retail appearance at Dicass Sports, the oldest fan shop in Mexico, and an exclusive meet and greet with Broncos fan group leaders in the area.

The Broncos were one of nine teams awarded Mexico by the NFL for the IHMA program last year. The Broncos will now have access to marketing, fan engagement and commercialization within Mexico as part of a long-term, strategic effort to build their global brand while driving NFL fan growth internationally.