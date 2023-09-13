Broncos to celebrate Alumni Weekend highlighted by Super Bowl XXXIII 25th anniversary celebration

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos will celebrate Alumni Weekend, highlighted by a Super Bowl XXXIII 25th anniversary celebration, beginning Friday and concluding at halftime during the Commanders game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.

More than 125 alumni are slated to participate in Alumni Weekend activities.

The Broncos will host Broncos Ring of Famers, Super Bowl XXXIII Alumni, coaches and staff for a private reception at Shanahan's Steakhouse on Friday and will then attend Saturday's team practice at Centura Health Training Center.

Later that day, Broncos Alumni will be hosted inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse for a reunion celebration. The event will feature a Decades Panel—featuring one alumnus from each decade—moderated by KOA Radio's Voice of the Broncos Dave Logan.

Throughout Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders alumni will be honored. Pregame will feature a special recognition for DeMarcus Ware's induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and at halftime a Super Bowl XXXIII ceremony.

About Denver Broncos Alumni Engagement