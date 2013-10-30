Broncos Thankful After 'Lone Survivor' Screening

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --After watching their own film at Dove Valley on Tuesday, the Broncos went to a local movie theater to screen the film 'Lone Survivor,' which is due out in January.
Also at the screening were actor Taylor Kitsch, writer/director Peter Berg and the SEAL Team 10 member that the movie is based on, Marcus Luttrell.
"Well, I think it's incredible. I think we were very fortunate to have Marcus Luttrell there – who was the Lone Survivor – and his family," Fox said of the movie. "It's just kind of the ultimate of sacrifice and commitment looked at through a movie. I think it's going to be great when it releases in January – really educate the American people and American public of really what these guys are doing over there to keep us safe here."
After the movie, Broncos players took to Twitter with their reactions:
Had the opportunity to meet @MarcusLuttrell yesterday. He is a true American Hero. #respect — Ben Garland (@BenGarland63) October 30, 2013
So happy that I was able to watch the movie Lone Survivor last night with my teammates it's a must see. — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) October 30, 2013
The movie The Lone Survivor was the best action movie that I have ever seen! what an amazing story! — Wesley Woodyard (@WoodDro52) October 30, 2013
Fortunate enough to see @LoneSurvivorUSA tonight with my team. Amazing story and a huge honor to meet Marcus Luttrell, a true hero! — Zane Beadles (@zanebeadles) October 30, 2013
After watching this film I would like to say I'm thankful for the ppl that out their life on line for us to be free! God bless them! — kwebb (@kayvonwebster) October 30, 2013
Just watched Lone Survivor with the Team. What a remarkable story. Thanks to all the men and women who protect this great country! #USA — Mitchell J. Unrein (@MitchellJUnrein) October 30, 2013
Just watched @LoneSurvivorUSA with Peter Berg, Marcus Luttrell & others. Speechless. What a great tribute to those men. — Jacob Tamme (@JacobTamme) October 30, 2013
Appreciate all the men and women who service this country... #salutetoservice — David BRUTON JR. (@D_Brut30) October 30, 2013
Taylor Kitsch and I... pic.twitter.com/b922SiF58v — David BRUTON JR. (@D_Brut30) October 30, 2013