Denver Broncos | News

Broncos Take to Twitter Following SB 48

Feb 04, 2014 at 03:08 AM

Sorry we let you guys down. Messages like this is the I my thing that make me feel better. pic.twitter.com/e6FTuzw7LC — Shaun Phillips (@ShaunPhillips95) February 3, 2014

Blessed to have completed my 5th year in the NFL. Thanks to all the fans and supporters. Living a dream no matter the outcome. — Terrance Knighton (@MrKnighton2u) February 4, 2014

Losing is hard, especially the SB. But every year in this league is a blessing & this yr included a lot of wins & a lot of fun... — Jacob Tamme (@JacobTamme) February 4, 2014

... Proud to be a Bronco. Back to work soon. Thanks for all the support for our team this year. — Jacob Tamme (@JacobTamme) February 4, 2014

Thank yall for all the support,reason to work harder this off season.Gave it our all,at the end of the day win lose or draw always#GoBroncos — Knowshon Moreno (@knowshonmoreno) February 3, 2014

Sucks I couldn't play in this game , but want to thank all Bronco fans this year , will be back . — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) February 3, 2014

It isn't easy but you better believe.. Ima come back better than ever. Proud to be a Bronco✊. #grindlife — Danny Trevathan (@Grindin_59) February 3, 2014

Still so proud of my teammates and the entire organization. The body of work we put into this season is still remarkable. — JoelDreessen (@JoelDreessen) February 3, 2014

Still proud to be a bronco! #juheard — kwebb (@kayvonwebster) February 3, 2014

I will always give God Praise! Terrible way to end our season! Thank you to everyone that supported us on our long journey. #BBB — Virgil Green (@VGreen85) February 3, 2014

Sorry Bronco fans for the performance we had tonight, thanks for all your support... — Tony Carter (@tonycarter904) February 3, 2014

