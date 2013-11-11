Broncos Support Miller's Charity Cause

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --They came together in a team effort just as they have so other many times this season, but for the handful of Broncos players that gathered at Ocean Prime Steakhouse in downtown Denver on Monday night, there was something a little different about the uniforms they donned.

Instead of helmets and cleats, players wore aprons. And on this night, their game plan was focused solely on supporting a good cause – linebacker Von Miller's First Annual Celebrity Waiter Night, a fundraiser benefitting Von's Vision, Miller's non-profit charity that helps provide eye exams, glasses, contacts and Lasik eye surgery for underprivileged children.

The players came together in support of Miller and his charity, playing the role of waiters for the evening by serving and interacting with the guests in attendance.

All of the proceeds from the event – which included a dinner, a cocktail hour and an auction of numerous autographed items – went towards supporting Miller's cause.

And for Miller, the money raised in the name of making an impact upon the lives of underprivileged children made the sold-out event particularly memorable.

"Whenever you can make plays on the field, it's great," Miller said. "The fans yell and get excited – it gets you going. But when you can make plays in people's lives, it's just a whole different feeling. It's life-changing."

Miller pointed out that enabling low-income children with the opportunity to receive quality eye care can help make far-reaching impacts upon their educational and personal development.

"You would be blown away if you knew how many kids needed glasses and didn't know that they needed glasses," Miller said. "Those kids having glasses is a bridge to them having academic successes. That was my whole goal, to get kids glasses, get kids contacts, get them what they need to be successful in the classroom and in life."

Safety Rahim Moore noted that the evening provided a positive environment for teammates to come together off the field and support a good cause during an important week for the Broncos.

"It's good camaraderie. It's a good team gathering," Moore said. "Von has a vision for his foundation on what he does for people, which is excellent. He's a great friend of mine. He's a great player."

Moore noted that he was more than happy to help support his teammate and the cause.

"I'm one of those guys who likes looking out for other people, too. So when he asked me to come, I had to support him," Moore said. "He has a great mom, a great dad – just a great family. That's another reason why I'm coming. He's like family."

Having such a strong turnout from his teammates was particularly gratifying for Miller.

"To have all the support of my teammates, my board members and everybody who came out, it's just an awesome feeling," he said.

Ultimately, as Moore noted, it was a night of togetherness and good-will for a handful of Broncos who helped make a difference in the community.