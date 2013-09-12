Denver Broncos | News

Broncos Statement on Tripucka's Passing

Sep 12, 2013 at 05:36 AM
DenverBroncos.com

Please see below for a statement from the Denver Broncos on the passing of Frank Tripucka:

"Frank Tripucka was an original Denver Bronco and Ring of Famer who was the first to quarterback the team. He laid the foundation for the Broncos' future success as an American Football League All-Star, twice leading the league in passing yards and setting numerous single-game and career records. He is proudly remembered as one of professional football's first great drop-back quarterbacks.

"Frank will always hold a very special place in Broncos history for what he meant to this organization and community.

"We are all deeply saddened by his passing this morning. Our hearts and prayers go out to Frank's wife, Randy, his seven children and the rest of the Tripucka family."

Related Content

news

Burning Questions | Broncos vs. Texans: Can the Broncos' pass rushers build off a strong start?

On a short week, Denver will look to iron out some correctable mistakes and continue the overarching success it found on both offense and defense.

news

Injury Report: WR KJ Hamler among Broncos ruled out, ILB Josey Jewell questionable for Week 2 vs. Houston

"[Hamler] did good last game," HC Nathaniel Hackett said. "We just want to make sure we've got him for the whole season."

news

Mile High Morning: The Broncos' offensive line showed promise against Seattle

"The offensive line set an encouraging baseline in their first game in this season of change," The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote.

news

Broncos Notebook: After second-half surge, Denver's defense looks for complete performance vs. Houston

"We've got to just coach well, we've got to play well and play up to our ability and coach up to our ability, Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero said. "If we do that, the sky's the limit."

Advertising