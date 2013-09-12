Broncos Statement on Tripucka's Passing

Please see below for a statement from the Denver Broncos on the passing of Frank Tripucka:

"Frank Tripucka was an original Denver Bronco and Ring of Famer who was the first to quarterback the team. He laid the foundation for the Broncos' future success as an American Football League All-Star, twice leading the league in passing yards and setting numerous single-game and career records. He is proudly remembered as one of professional football's first great drop-back quarterbacks.

"Frank will always hold a very special place in Broncos history for what he meant to this organization and community.