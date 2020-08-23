Broncos sign WR Cody White

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed wide receiver Cody White, the team announced Sunday.

White, a rookie from Michigan State, signed with the Chiefs after going undrafted in April. He spent the virtual offseason with the team before being waived in late July with a non-football injury.

The Giants then signed White, but he was waived on Aug. 16.

White caught 143 career passes for 1,967 yards and 12 touchdowns during his three years with the Spartans.

The 6-foot-3, 217-pound player should provide depth for the Broncos as a pair of wide receivers battle injuries. Second-round pick KJ Hamler is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, while Juwann Winfree has been sidelined with a groin injury.