Broncos Sign Winston Justice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --The Broncos signed tackle Winston Justice, who spent the 2013 season with the club, to a one-year contract, the team announced on Friday.

Justice played four regular-season contests and one postseason game with Denver last season. For his career, he has played 63 career games with 43 starts.

He signed with Denver after Week 2 of the 2013 season when Ryan Clady went on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Justice was originally selected in the second round (39th overall) of the 2006 NFL draft by Philadelphia. He played his first six NFL seasons with the Eagles, earning USA Today All-Joe Team honors in 2009. He then was traded to Indianapolis, where he started 12 regular-season games and one postseason contest in 2012.