Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign rookie LB Darnell Sankey; waive long snapper Nathan Theus

Jul 26, 2016 at 04:10 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

sankey_darnell_CP_160726.jpg

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --The Broncos made a move to set their roster before training camp, signing rookie linebacker Darnell Sankey.

To make room for Sankey, they waived rookie long snapper Nathan Theus.

A 6-foot-2, 250-pounder, Sankey earned FCS All-America honors from multiple sources, including the American Football Coaches Associaiton, the Associated Press, the Walter Camp Football Foundation and STATS, Inc.

At Sacramento State, Sankey led the Big Sky Conference with 153 stops last season, a figure that ranked second in FCS. He added 3.5 sacks, had nine tackles for losses and forced a fumble while finishing with 76 more tackles than anyone else on the Hornets roster.

sankey_darnell_384_160726.jpg

He set a school record with 27 tackles in a game against Weber State last September. His performance helped land him a spot in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, an all-star game held Jan. 26 in Carson, Calif.

Sankey began his college career as a defensive end, and earned honorable mention All-Big Sky honors as a true sophomore in 2015 at the position, finishing with six sacks and 9.5 tackles for losses. He moved to linebacker for his junior season and had 99 tackles in just nine games prior to suffering a season-ending knee injury.

The versatile Sankey also saw some brief work at fullback as a junior, scoring two touchdowns and gaining 11 yards on six carries in short-yardage situations.

Sankey becomes the third Sacramento State product on the Broncos roster, joining a hive of hornets that includes inside linebacker Todd Davis and rookie offensive tackle Lars Hanson.

The decision to waive Theus effectively ends the competition for the long-snapping role. Casey Kreiter, who spent the last two training camps and preseasons with the Dallas Cowboys, is now the only exclusive long snapper on the 90-man roster.

Related Content

news

Breaking down the Broncos' initial roster at the 53-man deadline

With injuries striking players such as Jake Butt, Drew Lock and Theo Riddick in recent weeks, the Broncos had some tricky waters to navigate and will likely be busy in the coming days.

news

Broncos 20, Cardinals 7: Observations

Malik Reed was a force, Khalfani Muhammad and the running game got going in the third quarter, and punter Colby Wadman had an impressive night as the Broncos concluded the preseason.

news

Rams 10, Broncos 6: Observations

Keishawn Bierria's fourth-and-goal tackle was one of two fourth-down stops in the red zone that defined an outstanding night for the Broncos' front-seven depth.

news

Broncos-Rams: What to watch

QBs Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien are expected to get the snaps in a game that will likely showcase players competing to provide roster depth.

news

49ers 24, Broncos 15: Observations

Emmanuel Sanders looked like his usual, explosive self. Given how the Broncos need his vertical speed, that was the best news of the night.

news

What to watch in Broncos-49ers

There are not many first-team positions up for grabs, but the returner spots are. Kelvin McKnight, who had an 18-yard punt return in the preseason opener, is in the mix.

news

Broncos-49ers Saturday joint practice report: Offense 'came out firing'

Drew Lock noticed a difference in the energy of Denver's offense, which led to a productive practice. "We got the juices flowing early, so whenever that happens, you know it's going to be a good day," he said.

news

Broncos-49ers Friday joint practice report

The 49ers ratcheted up the intensity, which players like Chris Harris Jr. embraced so they could learn more about their team. "I want to see who wants to compete, who shies away, who doesn't like the competition," Harris said.

news

Broncos Day 18 camp report: Defending tight ends a focal point

But with San Francisco's George Kittle dealing with a calf injury, Chris Harris Jr. and the Broncos may not get the challenge they hoped to receive in the upcoming joint practices.

news

Broncos Day 17 camp report: One last practice show for the fans

Now "it's time to get serious," as wide receiver Tim Patrick said. But on Tuesday, they treated the fans to an aerial circus.

news

Broncos Day 16 camp report: Jamal Carter gets used to his new spot

Previously a safety, Carter now finds himself learning how to be an inside linebacker.

news

Broncos Day 15 camp report: George Aston's plate is full

As the only healthy fullback on the roster, he will be busy with the offense during its team periods. But his work on special teams could determine whether he makes the 53-man roster.

Advertising