Broncos sign rookie LB Darnell Sankey; waive long snapper Nathan Theus

He set a school record with 27 tackles in a game against Weber State last September. His performance helped land him a spot in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, an all-star game held Jan. 26 in Carson, Calif.

Sankey began his college career as a defensive end, and earned honorable mention All-Big Sky honors as a true sophomore in 2015 at the position, finishing with six sacks and 9.5 tackles for losses. He moved to linebacker for his junior season and had 99 tackles in just nine games prior to suffering a season-ending knee injury.

The versatile Sankey also saw some brief work at fullback as a junior, scoring two touchdowns and gaining 11 yards on six carries in short-yardage situations.

Sankey becomes the third Sacramento State product on the Broncos roster, joining a hive of hornets that includes inside linebacker Todd Davis and rookie offensive tackle Lars Hanson.