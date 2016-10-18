Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign LB Quentin Gause and TE Steven Scheu to practice squad

Oct 18, 2016 at 09:13 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --The Broncos signed linebacker Quentin Gause and tight end Steven Scheu on Tuesday to the team's practice squad.

Gause, who joined the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2016, also spent time with the New England Patriots. He racked up 223 tackles, three sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss during his career at Rutgers.

Scheu, a 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end out of Vanderbilt, joined the Patriots as a college free agent in early May. He notched 83 receptions and eight touchdowns for the Commodores in 47 career games. 

To make room on the practice squad for Gause and Scheu, the Broncos waived rookie wide receiver Mose Frazier and second-year linebacker Reshard Cliett.

Frazier, who was college teammates with quarterback Paxton Lynch, was named to the practice squad when the Broncos narrowed their roster during training camp. Cliett joined the Broncos' practice squad in mid-September after he was waived by the Houston Texans.

