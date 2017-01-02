Broncos sign 11 players to future contracts

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos on Tuesday signed 11 players to future contracts, it was announced.

Fifth-year running back Bernard Pierce and rookie long snapper Jeff Overbaugh were among the 11 players signed to future contracts. The other nine players signed by the Broncos ended the regular season on the club's practice squad.

Pierce (6-0, 222 pounds) has appeared in 52 regular-season games (3 starts) with Baltimore (2012-14) and Jacksonville (2015) in addition to competing with the N.Y. Jets in the 2016 preseason. He spent the 2016 season on IR.

Selected by the Ravens in the third round (84th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft from Temple University, his career totals include 359 rushes for 1,345 yards (3.7 avg.) with five touchdowns and 32 receptions for 171 yards (5.3 avg.). He also has posted 41 rushes for 209 yards (5.1 avg.) in six postseason games.

Overbaugh, who had a tryout with Denver during the 2016 season, spent the preseason with Los Angeles after being signed by the Rams as a college free agent from San Diego State University.

He appeared in 53 games with the Aztecs and ended his career credited with a perfect season snapping on PATs (134), field goal attempts (55) and punts (164).

The future contract players will be officially added to the roster at the start of the league year on March 9.