Denver Broncos | News

Broncos select TE Albert Okwuegbunam with 118th-overall pick

Apr 25, 2020 at 10:42 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

te_okwuegbunam_albert_wide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos added to their offensive core in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by drafting Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam with the 118th-overall pick.

Okwuegbunam will reunite with his college quarterback Drew Lock in Denver.

Okwuegbunam, a 6-foot-5, 258-pound player, caught 98 passes for 1,187 yards and 23 touchdowns during three seasons at Missouri.

The former All-Freshman SEC player led his team in receiving touchdowns during two of his three seasons, and he caught 17 scores from Lock during their two years together at Missouri.

He was among the best available prospects still on the board heading into Round 4, as he has elite speed. His 4.49-second 40-yard dash was the fastest among tight ends at the 2020 NFL Combine. The second-fastest tight end ran a 4.66. Noah Fant, for comparison's sake, ran a 4.50 in 2019.

The Broncos have now addressed the offensive side with four of their first six picks as they added Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Lloyd Cushenberry III on the first two days of the draft.

Related Content

news

Sacco Sez: Who was the quarterback when you became a Bronco fan?

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on quarterbacks from throughout franchise history.

news

Ask Aric: The O-line's adjustment, Russell Wilson's playing style and undrafted players to watch

After watching voluntary veteran minicamp, rookie minicamp and a pair of OTA practices, we're starting to get a better sense for this Broncos team.

news

After gaining confidence late in 2021, Jonas Griffith competing for starting ILB job

"You kind of have an illusion of like, 'I can do this,'" Griffith said Friday. "But when you actually do it, that's a little bit different. But I would say that was a big thing for me, going out there and doing it and proving it to myself that I could do it. I feel like that was huge for me and a big confidence booster going into the offseason."

news

Mile High Morning: How C.J. Anderson's time with the Broncos inspired him to become a coach

"It all started early in my career when I was in Denver, playing with a guy like Peyton," Anderson said.

news

Broncos to celebrate 25th anniversary of Super Bowl XXXII championship team during homecoming weekend

The Broncos' first Super Bowl championship team will be honored this fall.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' offseason ranked best in the NFL by ESPN

"Wilson gives them a bona fide superstar at the most important position in sports," Bill Barnwell wrote.

news

'It's Super Bowl or bust this year': Tim Patrick, Broncos' offense embracing extra work to get off to fast start

"If you can't put in extra work, you're not serious about winning and you don't belong on this team," Patrick said.

news

Broncos named finalist for three Hashtag Sports Awards for digital content

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway fields question from Wayne Gretzky on 'NHL on TNT' pregame show

During his appearance on the show, Elway also discussed how his career is similar to Nathan MacKinnon's and his friendship with Avalanche GM Joe Sakic.

news

CB Pat Surtain II shows talent with INT, QB Russell Wilson responds in Broncos OTA

Plus, read why center Lloyd Cushenberry III is a good fit for the Broncos' new blocking scheme.

news

Mile High Morning: An early look at two rookies who could make an immediate impact

"[Greg] Dulcich has wide receiver skills on a tight end frame," The Denver Post's Sean Keeler wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Ejiro Evero, Kelly Kleine share their thoughts on participating in NFL's inaugural Accelerator program

"It was very eye-opening," Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero told The Denver Post.

Advertising