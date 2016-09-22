Broncos see similarities between themselves, physical AFC North teams

"They play just like us," Sanders said. "All of them. From Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh – they have our same mindset. Defensively, they're gonna go out and they're gonna lay the wood. They gonna try to hit you hard. They gonna play hard. They're gonna play all the way till the game ends. We've definitely got a battle ahead of ourselves. We've got a war we're getting ready to go into. But a lot of us are used to it, because that's our style of football anyway."

Ward agreed in part with Sanders. For one, whether a team plays an AFC North team or the Broncos, they know they're "in for a physical game." Safety Darian Stewart, who played for the Ravens for a year, agreed with his partner in the defensive backfield.

"It's just always been competitive," Stewart said. "It's a physical [division]. It's always been known for that."

As far as construction of the teams, Ward sees some differences between Denver and their counterparts across the country. AFC North teams, Ward said, have front sevens that are "bigger, heavier, stockier" than what the Broncos trot out on defense. Those teams are "built Ford tough."

The Broncos' roster, though, were assembled to showcase "speed and aggression," Ward said.

While the complexion of the teams may be different, Winn said he sees the same mentality in Denver that he saw in the AFC North.