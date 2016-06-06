Broncos savor their day at White House with President Obama

The next words out of his mouth? "Kicker Brandon McManus," to the laughter of the audience of Broncos staff members, media representatives, Colorado-based Congressional officials and soldiers who attended via the Wounded Warrior Project.

"And then there's this guy from the commercials," the President said, smiling.

"It doesn't matter whether you need insurance, pizza or a Buick! You can stock your whole household with stuff this guy is selling. You know where to turn. It's Peyton Manning!"

Before the ceremony, Obama met with each player. He said the retired Manning offered him advice about what to do when his second and final Presidential term ends next Jan. 20.