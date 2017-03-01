Broncos' salary-cap figure set for 2017

INDIANAPOLIS --John Elway and the Broncos will have a little bit of extra cap space with which to work when the new league year begins March 9.

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced that the base salary cap will be $167 million, with the Broncos' figure at $174,243,248 thanks to the carryover of space from last year.

That gives the Broncos a higher salary cap for 2017 than 20 teams, including division foes Kansas City ($172,002,168) and the Los Angeles Chargers ($167,113,693) and AFC rivals like New England ($172,292,335), Houston ($171,935,924) and Pittsburgh ($170,269,367), according to numbers posted by the NFLPA.