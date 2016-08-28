Broncos running back competition heats up

"I don't think it changes anything," Hillman said of his performance. "I think I still have to go out and prove that I can still play and make the team. I just came in with the mindset that I've got to make it hard on the coaches and if I make it hard on the coaches, then I did my job."

As they head into the first round of cuts when the roster shrinks from 90 to 75, Hillman's letting his play speak for itself.

"Ronnie has played well the last two weeks," Head Coach Gary Kubiak said. "Ronnie is in a battle; I think everybody knows that. [RB] Kapri [Bibbs] has done some good things and Ronnie has responded as a player the last two weeks. That's what you're looking for. I'm very proud of him, he did some good stuff tonight."

Hillman, along with Booker, has been battling with Bibbs for the last few weeks, with Bibbs having a convincing performance in the preseason opener. However, after leading the team in rushing with 53 yards on 15 carries against the Bears, Bibbs has taken a backseat to Booker and Hillman, rushing for 11 yards on five carries Saturday against the Rams.

With uncertainty at quarterback, the Broncos have relied heavily on the running game to establish the offense early on, and Saturday was no different. Anderson and Co. had their work cut out for them as they were going up against one of the best front-sevens they'll face. After a slow start, the backs were able to pound the ball down the field and open up some options for Siemian at quarterback.