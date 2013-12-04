Broncos 'Roll with the Punches'

On if he enjoyed his SportsCenter interview with Anchorman II character Ron Burgundy

"I did enjoy it. I did it during the bye week so it was after we played the Redskins, right before that I think. We had some ties. The only way it was going to work out (was) do it during the bye week so (it was) a good time to do it. I think it's hard not to laugh when you're getting interviewed by Ron Burgundy (laughing). It took about 20 minutes and I was basically trying not to laugh the whole time."

On how rewarding it was to see RB Montee Ball play well last week

"You always like to see young players play well and Montee has been thrown into the fire as a rookie. Some rookie running backs don't play all that much, but he has been right in there and he's done some great things. He's certainly made some mistakes like all rookies do, all players do. I'm still waiting for somebody to break my NFL record for interceptions as a rookie — got to be a 16-game starter to do it though. Montee, he played well. He put the previous game behind him—it wasn't a great experience for him. He's worked hard. I think his continue to get better. You always hear about rookies kind of hitting that rookie wall during this time. This is well past the college season at this point and I haven't seen him hitting that by any means. I think he's got a chance to even get better down this home stretch."

On how it affects him to get good production from RBs Knowshon Moreno and Ball

"It helps the whole team but as an offense you're always looking for balance and certainly if somebody is hot you'll kind of ride that wave a little bit. Knowshon was kind of hot the week before in the running game and you saw him getting the majority of the carries and then Montee kind of had the hot hand against Kansas City. The best thing about those guys—those guys are unselfish guys. They're kind of all for whatever is working and whoever has got the hot hand. (Offensive Coordinator) Adam (Gase) does a good job and (Running Backs) Coach (Eric Studesville) 'Studes' does a great job rotating those guys in."