Broncos release initial unofficial 2022 depth chart

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One major benefit of trading for Russell Wilson?

No questions about who is listed as the starter at the game's most important position.

The Broncos released their first unofficial depth chart of the season on Tuesday, and Russell Wilson's name was a welcome sight atop the quarterback depth chart.

Position battles, though, exist elsewhere on the roster — and the Broncos' unofficial depth chart reflects what observers have seen at practice at those spots over the last several weeks.

Second-year back Javonte Williams is listed as the Broncos' starting running back, which reflects his first-up status in the Broncos' 11-on-11 work. Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten did note Monday that there would be a "pitch count" for the running backs, and their usage would be dependent on the week's game plan.

Along an offensive line that features several competitions, Quinn Meinerz is listed as the first-string right guard, while Calvin Anderson is noted as the starting right tackle. Billy Turner, one of the Broncos' top free-agent additions, is on the Physically Unable to Perform list and is listed at the end of the depth chart.

Albert Okwuegbunam has held on to the top spot at tight end despite an apparent push from Greg Dulcich.

Dre'Mont Jones, D.J. Jones and DeShawn Williams comprise the defensive line, while Malik Reed is listed as the starting outside linebacker opposite Bradley Chubb. Like Turner, Randy Gregory remains on PUP and is listed at the bottom of the depth chart.

Jonas Griffith is tabbed as the starting inside linebacker next to Josey Jewell after taking nearly every starting rep over the first 11 practices.

The lone rookie to be listed as a starter is Montrell Washington, who is penciled in as the team's top kick returner and punt returner.

Second-round pick Nik Bonitto is listed behind Malik Reed, while third-round pick Greg Dulcich is the second-string tight end behind Okwuegbunam. Center Luke Wattenberg is the only other rookie listed on the Broncos' two-deep.

Other items of note:

Josh Johnson is listed as the team's second-string quarterback ahead of Brett Rypien. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett recently indicated the competition remains ongoing.

After starting receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, the next three receivers listed are Kendall Hinton, Tyrie Cleveland and Montrell Washington. NFL teams tend to keep five or six receivers on their active roster.

Zack Johnson, a first-year player from North Dakota State, is listed as the Broncos' backup left tackle.

McTelvin Agim, Mike Purcell and Jonathan Harris are listed as the second-string defensive linemen. Rookies Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen are currently listed on the third team.

K'Waun Williams — the team's expected starter at slot cornerback — and Michael Ojemudia are listed as the reserve corners. Standout rookie Damarri Mathis is listed behind Ojemudia at left cornerback.

Caden Sterns and P.J. Locke are currently listed as the backup safeties. Rookie Delarrin Turner-Yell is slotted behind Sterns.

Incumbent starting punter Sam Martin is listed ahead of Corliss Waitman.

No undrafted players are listed on the two deep.