Broncos release initial unofficial 2022 depth chart

Aug 09, 2022 at 06:00 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One major benefit of trading for Russell Wilson?

No questions about who is listed as the starter at the game's most important position.

The Broncos released their first unofficial depth chart of the season on Tuesday, and Russell Wilson's name was a welcome sight atop the quarterback depth chart.

Position battles, though, exist elsewhere on the roster — and the Broncos' unofficial depth chart reflects what observers have seen at practice at those spots over the last several weeks.

Second-year back Javonte Williams is listed as the Broncos' starting running back, which reflects his first-up status in the Broncos' 11-on-11 work. Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten did note Monday that there would be a "pitch count" for the running backs, and their usage would be dependent on the week's game plan.

Along an offensive line that features several competitions, Quinn Meinerz is listed as the first-string right guard, while Calvin Anderson is noted as the starting right tackle. Billy Turner, one of the Broncos' top free-agent additions, is on the Physically Unable to Perform list and is listed at the end of the depth chart.

Albert Okwuegbunam has held on to the top spot at tight end despite an apparent push from Greg Dulcich.

Dre'Mont Jones, D.J. Jones and DeShawn Williams comprise the defensive line, while Malik Reed is listed as the starting outside linebacker opposite Bradley Chubb. Like Turner, Randy Gregory remains on PUP and is listed at the bottom of the depth chart.

Jonas Griffith is tabbed as the starting inside linebacker next to Josey Jewell after taking nearly every starting rep over the first 11 practices.

The lone rookie to be listed as a starter is Montrell Washington, who is penciled in as the team's top kick returner and punt returner.

Second-round pick Nik Bonitto is listed behind Malik Reed, while third-round pick Greg Dulcich is the second-string tight end behind Okwuegbunam. Center Luke Wattenberg is the only other rookie listed on the Broncos' two-deep.

Other items of note:

  • Josh Johnson is listed as the team's second-string quarterback ahead of Brett Rypien. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett recently indicated the competition remains ongoing.
  • After starting receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, the next three receivers listed are Kendall Hinton, Tyrie Cleveland and Montrell Washington. NFL teams tend to keep five or six receivers on their active roster.
  • Zack Johnson, a first-year player from North Dakota State, is listed as the Broncos' backup left tackle.
  • McTelvin Agim, Mike Purcell and Jonathan Harris are listed as the second-string defensive linemen. Rookies Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen are currently listed on the third team.
  • K'Waun Williams — the team's expected starter at slot cornerback — and Michael Ojemudia are listed as the reserve corners. Standout rookie Damarri Mathis is listed behind Ojemudia at left cornerback.
  • Caden Sterns and P.J. Locke are currently listed as the backup safeties. Rookie Delarrin Turner-Yell is slotted behind Sterns.
  • Incumbent starting punter Sam Martin is listed ahead of Corliss Waitman.
  • No undrafted players are listed on the two deep.

Please see below for the Broncos' complete first unofficial depth chart. An asterisk next to a player's name indicates that player is currently on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionPlayerPlayerPlayerPlayerPlayer
WR10 Jerry Jeudy9 Kendall Hinton19 Seth Williams15 Travis Fulgham38 Darrius Shepherd
LT72 Garett Bolles68 Zack Johnson75 Quinn Bailey69 Tom Compton*
LG66 Dalton Risner61 Graham Glasgow64 Ben Braden
C79 Lloyd Cushenberry III60 Luke Wattenberg74 Casey Tucker
RG77 Quinn Meinerz52 Netane Muti67 Michael Niese
RT76 Calvin Anderson73 Cam Fleming70 Sebastian Gutierrez57 Billy Turner*
TE85 Albert Okwuegbunam80 Greg Dulcich83 Andrew Beck87 Eric Tomlinson82 Eric Saubert
86 Rodney Williams48 Dylan Parham
WR1 KJ Hamler12 Montrell Washington84 Trey Quinn13 Kaden Davis
WR14 Courtland Sutton16 Tyrie Cleveland89 Brandon Johnson17 Jalen Virgil
RB33 Javonte Williams25 Melvin Gordon III26 Mike Boone39 Tyreik McAllister36 Max Borghi
QB3 Russell Wilson11 Josh Johnson4 Brett Rypien

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionPlayerPlayerPlayerPlayerPlayer
DE93 Dre'Mont Jones95 McTelvin Agim51 Marquiss Spencer
DT97 D.J. Jones98 Mike Purcell91 Matt Henningsen
DE99 DeShawn Williams92 Jonathan Harris96 Eyioma Uwazurike
SLB55 Bradley Chubb56 Baron Browning90 Jonathan Kongbo53 Jonathon Cooper
WLB59 Malik Reed42 Nik Bonitto94 Aaron Patrick45 Christopher Allen5 Randy Gregory*
ILB47 Josey Jewell40 Justin Strnad43 Kana'i Mauga
ILB50 Jonas Griffith49 Alex Singleton54 Barrington Wade
LCB2 Pat Surtain II13 Michael Ojemudia27 Damarri Mathis38 Bless Austin39 Donnie Lewis Jr.
RCB23 Ronald Darby21 K'Waun Williams34 Essang Bassey29 Faion Hicks35 Ja'Quan McMillian
SS22 Kareem Jackson30 Caden Sterns32 Delarrin Turner-Yell
FS31 Justin Simmons37 P.J. Locke41 Jamar Johnson20 J.R. Reed

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
PositionPlayerPlayerPlayerPlayer
PK8 Brandon McManus
KO8 Brandon McManus
P6 Sam Martin17 Corliss Waitman
H6 Sam Martin17 Corliss Waitman
LS46 Jacob Bobenmoyer
KR12 Montrell Washington9 Kendall Hinton16 Tyrie Cleveland13 Kaden Davis
PR12 Montrell Washington9 Kendall Hinton13 Kaden Davis84 Trey Quinn

